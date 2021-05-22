We take a look at who takes up the bag for Ben Cook at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Who Is Ben Cook’s Caddie?

One of the very few PGA Professionals to make the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship, Ben Cook has been involved in the last three PGA Majors. His caddie has remained the same across those events too but who is he?

Let’s take a look.

At the 2021 PGA Championship Cook has a man called Michael Mignano on the bag.

Cook has played in the last three PGA Championships, qualifying as a PGA Professional in all three. The man who has been with him in all three events, at Bethpage Black in 2019, TPC Harding Park in 2020, and the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, is Mignano.

Interestingly he acts as both his caddie and his coach.

Mignano has formerly been the head men’s and women’s golf coach at Ferris State University from 2008 to 2016. During his time with the Bulldogs, he compiled a 1705-640 record across both the men’s and women’s programs, and led the programs to four separate top-eight finishes at the NCAA Division II National Championships.

We can assume that because Cook attended and played golf at Ferris State University up until his graduation in 2017, this was how the partnership began.

We believe Miganano currently works with Alma University, a liberal arts college in Michigan, as the Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach.

Indeed he has also been involved in other things in Michigan.

He worked as the golf programme coordinator of the Special Olympics of Michigan and he was also an assistant golf coach at The First Tee of Mid-Michigan and a captain at the PGA Junior League in Lansing.

We believe Miganano has completed his Master’s degree in Kinesiology from Michigan State University and is expected to graduate with a Doctorate in Kinesiology from MSU in 2021. He completed his Master’s degree in Business Administration from Ferris State in 2010 after attaining his Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing/Professional Golf Management 2006 from FSU.

