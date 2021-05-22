We get to know PGA Professional Ben Cook a little better with these 8 facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Ben Cook

One of the best things about the PGA Championship is that 20 PGA Professionals can qualify for the event and compete alongside the world’s best. One such player to achieve this several times, and go on to make the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship hosted on a tough Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, is Ben Cook.

As you would expect, not that much is known about the youngster but we have given eight facts below to change that.

1. Cook was born on September 27th, 1993 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

2. Cook is the assistant professional at John’s Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida. It is a private, members-owned club with three golf courses, the North, the South and the West.

The three courses were designed by three of the mot well-known golf architects in the game; Pete Dye, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Fazio.

3. Cook has qualified to play in the PGA Championship three times, in consecutive years from 2019 to 2021. At the first two tournaments, hosted at Bethpage Black and TPC Harding Park, he missed the cut. At the 3rd attempt he made the cut at Kiawah Island.

4. Cook works alongside Tyler Collet and Brett Walker at John’s Island Club, both of whom also competed in the 2021 PGA Championship.

5. Cook turned professional after graduating from Ferris State University in 2017. In both 2015 and 2017 Cook was a Division II All-American.

6. His favourite golf course he has played is Bay Hill, site of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour.

7. His father, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer would round out his dream foursome.

8. “The Sandlot” is his favourite movie, and “The Office” is his favourite TV show.