What is Xander Schauffele’s net worth?

Xander Schauffele’s net worth has been estimated at between $14 million and $20 million.

The California State Amateur Champion of 2014, he turned professional in 2015. He made his debut as a member of the PGA Tour in 2017.

That July he won the Greenbrier Classic and, with it, $1,278,000 in prize money. Then that September he won the Tour Championship, which was worth $1,575,000 to the victor.

In his first season as a member of the PGA Tour he earned $4,312,674 in prize money. He was also named Rookie of the Year.

His career earning from the PGA Tour currently stand at $23,023,958 which puts him 72nd all-time.

He has added two more wins to those of his debut season. One of these was the WGC-HSBC Champions of 2018, won in a playoff. The following year he again was in a playoff for this title. But this time he lost, to Rory McIlroy.

Winning that first playoff had brought him $1,700,000. Losing in it the following year left him going home with a consolation prize of £1,095,000.

Schauffele won Olympic gold in Japan in 2021. The Olympics offers no official prize money, but each country’s Olympic association can choose to reward its medalists. The United States gives $37,500 to its gold medalists.

A quirk of the Olympics was that CT Pan, who came third, earned the equivalent of $179,000 for his bronze medal for Chinese Taipei. Or five times what Schauffele did for his gold.

About four decades previously. Xander’s father, Steffan, who is half-French and half-German had hoped to compete for Germany in the Olympic heptathlon. Travelling to a training camp, he was in a traffic accident with a drunk driver. He lost the sight in one eye and, with it, his Olympic hopes.

Steffan is now Xander’s coach. Indeed, his father is the only swing coach that Xander has ever had.

In 2019, in its first sports sponsorship, Hyland sponsored both Xander and his father. The deal has subsequently been extended to 2023. Xander Schauffele wears Hyland’s logo on the right sleeve of his Adidas shirts in Tour events. Both father and son appear at Hyland “employee and customer engagements” as part of the deal.

Speaking of adidas, Xander has had a partnership with the brand for a while now although the financial terms are not public.

He also uses a full bag of Callaway golf clubs after signing up to partner with the brand in January 2018.

He also has a partnership with Aon, an insurance company.