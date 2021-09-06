The Open Champion of 2019 is 26th on the European Tour’s career earnings list

What Is Shane Lowry’s Net Worth?

Estimates of Shane Lowry’s net worth vary tremendously, some places put the figure as low as $8m and as high as $20m.

Lowry is 26th on the European Tour’s career earnings list, with €16,276,126.94.

He won the Irish Open in 2009 when still an amateur, the third amateur to win on the European Tour.

The Irishman turned pro the week after this triumph. He then missed the cut in the next three Tour events.

Lowry had to wait until October 2012 for his first win on Tour as a pro. This was at the Portugal Masters. His winner’s prize was €375,000.

Even more lucrative victories were to come. Winning the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational title earned him $1,570,000.

Victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2019 was worth $1,166,660. Then six months later Lowry won The Open Championship and, with it, €1,718,319.87.

Lowry uses a full bag of Srixon and Cleveland clubs and has been one of their staff players since 2010.

Away from firms in the golf industry, Lowry’s sponsorship have a strong Irish flavour. “I take pride in flying the flag for Ireland and I get huge personal satisfaction from supporting successful Irish businesses,” Lowry has explained.

His partnership with Bank of Ireland started in 2014.

He has been an ambassador for Immedis since July 2017. Two months before this Kingspan had announced a sponsorship deal with him.

Lowry is clearly a fan of horse racing and has his own horse called Theatre of War. In a piece for Paddy Power he said;

“I’m really excited my horse Theatre of War is running for the first time at Cheltenham this week – but unfortunately I won’t be there to see it.

“After winning The Open last year I wanted to do something for my friends back home, so me and a few of the lads decided to buy a racehorse together.

“It’s run a few times so far, and having started well it then fell a few times. But he rediscovered his form at the end of last year, and had a great run at Leopardstown over Christmas which qualified him for Cheltenham.”

Speaking of Paddy Power, Lowry has a partnership with the company. He has been a golf ambassador for them since April 2019.

Lowry also does charity work as an ambassador for Temple Street Children’s Hospital. His wife, Wendy, had worked there as a nurse.

He also sponsors the Offaly Gaelic Athletic Association, having agreed a five-year sponsorship arrangement in 2021. His father, Brendan, had played Gaelic football for the Offaly side which won the 1982 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final. Two of Shane’s uncles had also been in the team.