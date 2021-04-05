Check out these 20 things you didn't know about former World Number One Justin Rose

20 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose

Justin Rose reached the summit of Official World Golf Ranking in 2018 and early 2019 after a phenomenal 20-year career.

He has one Major victory at the 2013 US Open to his name and he also narrowly lost in a Masters playoff to Sergio Garcia.

Rose has cemented himself as one of the best golfers of his generation and here are 20 facts you didn’t know about him…

1 Rose was born in Johannesburg in South Africa in 1980.

2 He first broke 70 at the age of 11.

3 He has 10 PGA Tour and 11 European Tour victories to go along with an Olympic Gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro. He secured his only Major win at the 2013 US Open and recently picked up the FedEx Cup too along with its $10 million pay cheque.

4 He burst onto the scene with a tied fourth at the 1998 Open Championship as a 17-year-old, but he then famously missed 21 cuts in a row to start his professional career.

5 At the age of 14 his handicap was +1. He turned pro off of +3 aged 17.

6 Rose has played in five Ryder Cups winning three in 2012, 2014 and 2018, and losing two in 2008 and 2016.

7 He is an avid Chelsea fan.

8 He has graduated from Q-School twice.

9 Justin won the 2007 European Tour Order of Merit.

10 He grew up playing at Hartley Wintney Golf Club in Hampshire which is the home course of Golf Monthly editor, Michael Harris. He then played most of his junior golf at the nearby North Hants.

11 Rose is married to former international gymnast Kate Phillips. They have two children called Leo and Charlotte.

12 He has homes in Albany in the Bahamas as well as one in the UK and one in Florida.

13 He was awarded an MBE in 2016 for his services to golf.

14 Unbelievably, Rose went an entire year without missing a cut. That stretch lasted from the USPGA Championship in August 2017 until The Northern Trust in August 2018.

15 His swing coach was Sean Foley for a while, who has previously coached Tiger Woods. Foley also works with Danny Willett. They split in 2020 after Rose said he wanted to oversee his own swing.

16 Rose cites his interests outside of golf as: tennis, football, cars, architecture and movies.

17 He is the fourth Englishman to become world no.1 after Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood and Luke Donald.

19 He is signed with Bonobos apparel.

20 He is currently 8th in the PGA Tour’s all-time career earnings with $54m.