Who Is Jason Kokrak’s Caddie?

David Robinson has caddied for Jason Kokrak for a number of years now, but who is he? Meet David Robinson below.

Before turning a professional caddie in 2012, Robinson played professionally on mini-tours and the Korn Ferry Tour.

The American became a professional golfer in 2004, joining the Korn Ferry Tour in 2006, though he featured more heavily on the Nationwide Tour.

His best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour came at 2010’s Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, finishing T17, while he only appeared once on the PGA Tour during his career, at the 2009 Wyndham Championship.

Despite becoming a professional caddie in 2012, Robinson caddied for Tommy Gainey at the 2011 Player’s Championship after Gainey’s regular caddie withdrew with a bad back.

Once roommates on the Nationwide Tour, Gainey and Robinson knew each other well, with the latter claiming he had caddied for Gainey around six times previously.

After Gainey nicknamed Robinson ‘D Rob’, the name has stuck ever since.

Robinson has also caddied for Boo Weekley, Blake Adams, Scott Stallings and Chris Kirk, before Jason Kokrak started using him.

The golfer-turned-caddie claims that a Boo Weekley shot in 2015 at TPC Louisiana on the seventeenth is the best shot he has seen.

“Late on Sunday, one shot back, wind in off the left to five feet – under the circumstances the best shot I’ve seen”.

While caddying for Jason Kokrak, the golfer achieved his first PGA Tour win in the 2020 CJ Cup.

Kokrak cited his caddie’s help in reading the greens as a major advantage in winning his first event on the PGA Tour.

“I would characterise it with D-Rob’s work.

“He reads the greens pretty dang good.”