Quiz! Can You Name The Top-10 Ryder Cup Points Scorers?
Representing Europe and the USA, these 10 men have all won more than 21 Ryder Cup points. Can you name them all in three minutes?
In this quiz we consider the players who have won the most Ryder Cup points. The top 10 features players from both team USA and team Europe. You may have tried our quiz to name all the venues that have hosted the Ryder Cup since 1980… Here, we give you three minutes to see how you get on naming the 10 players to have to have secured the most points in the great biennial team contest:
In 1921 a group of American pros travelled to the UK for the 2,000 Guineas Matchplay. Whilst in the country they took on their British peers at the newly opened Gleneagles. The British triumphed. In 1926 there was a similar contest at Wentworth. Again the British won.
In the crowd at Wentworth was a 68-year-old seed merchant called Samuel Ryder. He took it upon himself to make the competition a permanent fixture and commissioned Mappin & Webb of Mayfair to build a trophy. 19 inches high and solid gold, it was to become known as The Ryder Cup.
The first five matches went to the home side before the USA won at Southport & Ainsdale in 1937. The USA won all but two of the next 19 contests – they lost at Lindrick in 1957 and the matches were tied in 1969 at Royal Birkdale.
But, following Europe’s victory at The Belfry in 1985, the record is not in the favour of the US. Europe has won 11 of the 18 Ryder Cups since then. The overall record from 43 matches stands at USA: 28, Europe: 15.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
