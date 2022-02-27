Who Is Matthew Wolff's Girlfriend?

Matthew Wolff is arguably one of the hottest prospects on the PGA Tour, with a Tour victory already under his belt, as well as a prestigious NCAA Division I individual championship.

Picking up his first win when he was just 20-years-old, there has been one individual who has been beside the American throughout his young career, and that is his girlfriend, Kim Lloyd. Get to know her a little bit better here.

A post shared by Matthew Wolff (@matthew_wolff5) A photo posted by on

Both Wolff and Lloyd attended Oklahoma State University and started dating in 2019. Whilst at Oklahoma State she studied Economics, eventually graduating in 2021 whilst her boyfriend plied his trade on the PGA Tour.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lloyd is the Lead Tutor of Business and Statistics at the University and is also the Vice-President of membership at the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity.

Speaking about the Fraternity, she says; "I love Zeta because it has given me confidence in myself that I otherwise would not have found. In Zeta, I have felt loved, encouraged, and supported and strive to make sure our members feel the same. I cannot wait to share the love with the future new members of this incredible chapter."

A post shared by Kim Lloyd (@itstherealkimshady) A photo posted by on

Lloyd regularly posts pictures of herself and Wolff on Instagram, where she has nearly 8,000 followers. Lloyd also seems to attend her partner's tournaments as often as possible and was present for Wolff's runner-up finish at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, as well as his Masters appearance that same year.

As well as attending Wolff's tournaments, the couple attend Oklahoma State American Football games as often as possible, with the pair posting pictures on their Instagram of themselves at the University matches.