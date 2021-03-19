FootJoy has announced a partnership with the Golf Foundation as its official clothing and shoe supplier as well as ongoing support to inspire future generations.

FootJoy Announces Golf Foundation Partnership

FootJoy has today announced a three-year partnership with the Golf Foundation as its official golf clothing and shoe supplier.

FootJoy will equip Golf Foundation staff with a complete uniform as well as supply prizes through the Golf Foundation’s school programmes and wider events.

Supplying uniform and prizes for the Golf Foundation isn’t the only part of the deal however, and FootJoy has a number of exciting collaborations planned throughout the year, and beyond, that will bring it to life and support a thriving next generation of golfers from all backgrounds.

Pre-Covid, the Golf Foundation provided an introduction to golf to over 500,000 young people a year through its HSBC Golf Roots programme, with 130,000 boys and girls receiving coaching from a PGA professional in their school.

Most recently, in 2019, the Golf Foundation introduced the GolfSixes League which catalysed significant uplift in junior participation and club membership figures.

Brendon Pyle, CEO of the Golf Foundation said, “The Golf Foundation team is very excited about the opportunity to work with FootJoy as its official shoe and clothing partner.”

“Both organisations share the ambition to make the sport more accessible to a wider diversity of young people and with the Foundation about to embark on a new 5-year strategy to create more golfers, now is the perfect time to work with such a well-known and respected brand as FootJoy.”

The exclusive partnership affirms FootJoy’s commitment to growing the game and will be brought to life through a number of activations over the three years.

Paul O’Hagan, FootJoy European Marketing Manager, said of the partnership, “The work the Golf Foundation do in introducing golf to future players of the game from diverse backgrounds and identities is truly game changing, and we look forward to working closely with he Golf Foundation over the next three years to help deliver a brighter future for tomorrow’s golfers.”

The announcement follows a historic start to 2021 for the brand, as FootJoy celebrates 75 years as the number one shoe in golf with the launch of the all-new Premiere Series range.