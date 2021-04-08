Who currently coaches the American professional golfer? We take a look below.

Who Is Daniel Berger’s Coach?

American Daniel Berger is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and also has a Team USA appearance at the 2017 Presidents Cup to his name. No doubt he will be looking for more in his career as well as a debut Ryder Cup appearance at some point.

All the people that make up his team will be hoping for the same, including his coach. But who exactly is he? Let’s take a look.

Daniel Berger‘s current coach is Jeff Leishman, who has coached lots of players not just on the PGA Tour, but the LPGA Tour as well.

On his website it says;

“I have been coaching players at the highest level of competitive golf for over 20 years. I played competitively myself, and I came to coaching with a very clear understanding of what was needed and what was missing in traditional golf instruction.

“This is a game of fine lines and delicate balances in which even the smallest change can bring about significant results. That fact must be handled with complete understanding of what works, why it works and how it can be better.”

“Throughout my career I’ve traveled the world and formed relationships with the best and most current educators and innovators in the fields of functional movement, biomechanics, motion capture, physical training and rehabilitation therapy. I have worked with sports psychologists and performance specialists. I believe that as long as I teach…I will always have something to learn.”

One of his most high-profile players is indeed Berger but we are yet to confirm when they exactly started working together.

No doubt, Berger’s father Jay, who played tennis and got all the way to number seven in the world, had a significant influence over Daniel and his career too.

After retiring he then became a highly respected tennis coach all the way up to Olympic level.