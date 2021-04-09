Who is currently going out with American Daniel Berger? We take a look here.

Who Is Daniel Berger’s Girlfriend?

Daniel Berger put together a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings after the PGA Tour resumed play in 2020 due to the Coronavirus enforced break.

It hasn’t aways been plain sailing for the tour pro though as he has had many ups and downs throughout his career. One person who has been giving him support throughout is his girlfriend Tori Slater. Below we get to know her a little better.

Berger is currently going out with Victoria Slater but most of the time she is called Tori.

Slater attended the University of Kentucky before transferring to Florida Atlantic University to study marketing and business.

It is believed right now she is a realtor specialising in several areas in Florida like Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens.

Slater has shown a clear affinity for golf and supporting Daniel by going to many events out on Tour.

She carried the bag for him during the 2016 Masters Par-3 Tournament and a year later was inside the ropes at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

At that event Berger won two points from three matches.

In her spare time in the past she has referenced enjoyment of hot yoga, cycling pilates and paddle boarding.