We get to know who is married to the South African professional golfer.

Who Is Branden Grace’s Wife?

A winner all over the world, on both the European Tour and PGA Tour, Branden Grace has been competing at a high level for a number of years now and one possible factor in his success could be his support team and his family.

But who exactly is the South African married to? Let’s find out below.

Branden Grace is married to Nieke Coetzee, who travels the world with him as he competes in the world of professional golf.

She, like Grace, is a proud South African and regularly uses her social media accounts to talk about South African history and politics.

We are unsure when they officially tied the knot but we do know they were engaged in 2016.

They have one child together called Roger and we think they look after a dog too.

Not a lot is known about Nieke Coetzee but according to her Instagram she loves food, is a serious book worm and needs coffee daily. Given all of the flying and travelling she, Roger and Branden do, this is to be expected!

We are unsure when exactly the pair met and when they started dating, which is not surprising given how private the pair keep their personal lives.

However some of the earliest pictures we could find of them together were from 2013 at the Volvo World Matchplay, BMW PGA Championship, and 2013 Presidents Cup.

As we mentioned above they have a son called Roger who was born in 2018.

