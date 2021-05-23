Get to know American Tom Hoge a little better with these eight facts.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Tom Hoge

After joining the PGA Tour in 2015, Tom Hoge is still waiting for his first victory. That being said he has a number of good finishes in big events like the The American Express, Farmers Insurance Open and A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

But how well do you actually know him? Well here are eight facts on the American professional golfer.

1. Hoge was born in Statesville, North Carolina on the 25th of May in 1989.

2. We are unsure when and why he first started playing golf but he turned professional in 2011.

3. He attended Texas Christian University. He studied Accounting and Finance, and he graduated in 2011.

Whilst playing for the golf team he placed tied for third in the individual portion of the 2009 NCAA Golf Championship. TCU’s sports teams are known as the Horned Frogs.

4. Hoge has said the biggest thrill in his career was winning Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada’s Players Cup in 2011. The win gained him entry into the RBC Canadian Open in that year which would be his first start on the PGA Tour. He missed the cut and Sean O’Hair won the event in a playoff.

5. He attended Fargo South High School and was named North Dakota Most Outstanding golfer his senior year.

6. Hoge currently plays from Fargo, North Dakota having grown up there. He lives there with his wife Kelly.

7. Hoge has made more than $7 million in official PGA Tour career earnings.

8. His favourite TV show is “Modern Family,” and his favourite food is ice cream.