How well do you know the Sky presenter?

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Iona Stephen

We take a look at things you may or may not already know about presenter Iona Stephen.

1. Stephen played 4 sports at junior international level (squash, hockey, lacrosse, athletics) before taking to golf at university. It was thanks to a sport transfer scheme, that Iona got the opportunity to take up golf and knew from the very start she wanted to reach the professional ranks.

2. Whilst at the University of St Andrews she studied History of Art.

3. She quickly took to the game of golf as she played four years as an amateur and got down to a handicap of +3. She also broke three course records along the way too.

4. Not only does she have a degree from university, but she also has a diploma in Sports Nutrition, and a level 2 PT qualification as well.

5. In 2016 Iona turned professional and made her debut on the Ladies European Tour in December 2016 at the Qatar Ladies Open. Unfortunately she missed the cut in the tournament.

6. In 2020 Stephen joined the commentary team at Sky Sports Golf and in 2021, Iona made her debut with the BBC Golf Commentary team for the first mens major of the year, The Masters.

7. Outside of golf, Iona is an ambassador for the charity BIG CHANGE, supporting young people throughout the UK to thrive in life, not just exams.

8. Iona is a global ambassador for Titleist, a partnership that began in 2019, along with Loch Lomond Whisky and Maui Jim.

