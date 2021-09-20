Get to know Bernd Wiesberger's girlfriend, Claudia Steinmann, a little bit better.

Who Is Bernd Wiesberger’s Girlfriend?

Bernd Wiesberger is Austria’s most successful golfer, claiming a number of European Tour titles, including two Rolex Series event wins.

After multiple successful seasons, Wiesberger is set to make history at Whistling Straits as he will become the first Austrian to play in the Ryder Cup.

As his career continues to go from strength to strength, we get to know a crucial member of his support team, someone who has been with Wiesberger since 2013.

Who Is Bernd Wiesberger’s Girlfriend?

Claudia Steinmann has been dating Wiesberger since 2013 with the couple regularly being seen together at various events and celebrations.

Related: Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

Although Wiesberger is a regular poster on social media, there are not many posts featuring him and Steinmann, with their relationship remaining private.

The couple have appeared at the 2015 Open Championship, being pictured in the windy St Andrews weather. Wiesberger went on to secure a T68 finish around the Old Course.

Away from the golf, the couple have also posted on social media at other sporting events, such as the Formula One Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Related: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About Bernd Wiesberger