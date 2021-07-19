Get to know the Belgian professional golfer with this list of facts.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Thomas Detry

A player still looking for his first victory on the European Tour, Thomas Detry has still seen a lot of success as a golfer in his life so far.

Below we get to know him a little better with these 13 facts.

1. Detry was born on January 13th 1993. His birthplace was Uccle, Belgium.

2. He started playing golf when he was 5, but also played tennis and hockey. He started competing in international golf tournaments when he was 13 years old.

3. He studied at the Topsportschool Vlaanderen in Hasselt until 2012. These kinds of schools allow pupils to combine their secondary education with intensive education and training in a specific sport.

4. In 2009, when he was 16 years old, Detry won the Dutch Junior Open, a competition for young golfers aged under 21.

5. Detry was selected for the Junior Ryder Cup team in 2010 which lost to a USA team that included Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

6. Following fellow golfer and good friend Thomas Pieters, Detry studied Business Management at the University of Illinois from 2012 to 2016.

7. He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2013 and the Big Ten Golfer of the Year in 2015. After winning the 2016 Big Ten Championship, he was ranked among the ten top amateur golfers in the world by World Amateur Golf Ranking.

8. Detry turned professional after graduating in 2016.

9. He competed in the Challenge Tour in 2016 and quickly found success winning the Bridgestone Challenge during the same year.

He opened up with a 60 and then shot 67-69-63 for a 29 under total and a 12 shot win over Thriston Lawrence. With this win, he equaled the record for the lowest under-par finish ever on the Challenge Tour (29 under par, set in 2003 by Ivo Giner), and set a new record for the win by the widest margin ever on the Challenge Tour.

10. He is yet to win on the European Tour but did win the 2018 World Cup of Golf playing alongside Pieters.

11. Detry is a Callaway staff player and also has an apparel partnership with BOSS. Other sponsors include Rolex, G/FORE, Delen Private Bank and Mannes.

12. His team is made up of Michael Burrow (caddie), Jerome Theunis (swing and short game coach) and Michael Vanmeerbeeck (swing coach).

He also has two strength and conditioning coaches called Fabien Lefaucheux and Richard Vanmeerbeeck.

13. He is attached to the Royal Golf Club of Belgium.

