Who Is Thomas Detry's Wife?

Belgian professional, Thomas Detry is among the most consistent golfers in the world, having steadily worked his way up through the European circuits and now on the PGA Tour.

He has only won twice as a pro so far but has been a member of the world's top-100 for several years and has occasionally dipped inside the top-50.

And since at least 2020, the former University of Illinois player has been able to count on his wife Sarah to support him on his journey.

It is not known exactly how or when the pair met, but Sarah Taylor is originally from London in England and has worked as an agent for Detry and other Belgian golfers, Thomas Pieters and Nicolas Colsaerts in the past. Per Detry's website, Taylor is listed as part of his team and deals with "day-to-day management" duties.

As well as being an agent, back in 2022, Detry's then girlfriend filled in as his caddie during the 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. Taylor helped Detry to a 68th-place finish at Mont Choisy Le Golf.

Thomas Detry with Taylor as his caddie at the 2022 Mauritius Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair are believed to have married in November 2020. Since then, the duo have welcomed two daughters into the world. Sophia was born first in 2022 before Alba Elizabeth followed in 2024.

While it was revealed that Taylor still has a base in London that the family could use if Detry was playing in Europe, the Belgian pro shared in an interview with Golf.com's 'SubPar' podcast in 2024 that the family were still looking for a permanent base in the US after having lived in Dubai for a couple of years.

Detry said: “Right now, we’re living out of a suitcase, we’re pretty much living week by week. I’ve got obviously my wife and my kids traveling with me as well, so it’s not that easy, but we make sure we get great houses. But we’re thinking of getting something.

"Obviously everything came really quick. I got my PGA Tour card in summer 2022, and then suddenly I was like, 'ok, what do we do?' “I just moved to Dubai in 2021. I was kind of settled there as well. And then suddenly I’m like, 'ok, well, now I’m spending pretty much nine months of the year in the U.S. So do we get a place? Do we stay in London? What do we do?

Thomas Detry and wife Sarah at the 2023 Irish Open along with daughter, Sophia (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Right now, we’re kind of still in a transition period. We’re trying to figure it out. Where is the good place maybe to live? Scottsdale, I loved it. A little bit far away from home, but it’s a great place. Probably Florida, we’ve tried out the Caribbean as well, but it’s not that easy to get to. So, I think next year [2025] is the year where we’ll definitely commit to something. Hopefully we'll move [to the US] or we'll find somewhere else. We're not quite decided yet.”

As of February 2025, Detry's PGA Tour bio still lists the Belgian pro and his family as residing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

But like many spouses of pro golfers, very little else is known about Taylor as she prefers to keep a low profile. She has been seen at several of Detry's events, though, such as the 2023 Irish Open and the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Meanwhile, Taylor often follows along at tournaments in the US, such as the 2024 US Open and PGA Championship. At the latter, Detry finished T4th - a career high for him at a Major.