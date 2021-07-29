Get to know Yuka Saso a little better with these things you might not have known...

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Yuka Saso

Yuka Saso has made a meteoric rise through the ranks of the women’s game since turning pro less than two years ago.

Now ranked ninth in the world, the 20-year-old has an extremely bright future ahead of her, with a debut appearance in the Olympics next in line for the Filipino star.

Get to know her a little better with these things you might not have known…

1. Yuka Saso was born June 20, 2001 in San Ildefonso in the Philippines

2. She started playing golf aged 9 and watched clips of Rory McIlroy to use as a role model

3. As an amateur, Saso played in the 2018 Women’s Victorian Open on the Ladies European Tour, making the cut and finishing in a tie for 17th

4. Alongside Bianca Pagdanganan and Lois Kaye Go, she won a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games in the women’s team event

5. Saso also won the individual event at the 2018 Asian Games, becoming the first player from the Philippines to win gold in the women’s individual golf event in the history of the Games

6. After earning her LPGA of Japan Tour card for 2020, Saso turned pro in November 2019

7. She placed fifth in her professional debut at the Earth Mondahmin Cup in June 2020

8. Her first professional win arrived at the 2020 NEC Karuizawa 72 where she posted a three-round total of 16-under

9. Riding the wave of momentum, Saso made it back-to-back victories when she won the Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament on her next start

10. In June 2021, she won her first major title at the US Women’s Open in a play-off against Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, becoming the first male or female player from the Philippines to taste major championship success

11. At 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, Saso also became the joint youngest winner of the US Open, remarkably matching Inbee Park who was the exact same age when she won the 2008 edition

12. Saso is the fourth player in three years to win a major without being a member of the LPGA Tour, following A Lim Kim (2020 US Women’s Open), Sophia Popov (2020 AIG Women’s Open) and Hinako Shibuno (2019 AIG Women’s Open)