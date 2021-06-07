Yuka Saso Makes History At US Women’s Open

Yuka Saso made history at the US Women's Open on Sunday, becoming the first ever player from the Philippines to win a Major championship.

Not only did the 19-year-old become the first player from the Philippines to win a Major championship, but she would also equal Inbee Park’s record as the youngest US Women’s Open Champion.

For a while it had seemed that Lexi Thompson would cruise to victory, holding a five-shot lead with only the back nine left to play.

However, the American would falter, allowing both Saso and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka to finish just one shot ahead of her.

In the playoff, Saso would birdie the third playoff hole to secure the biggest win of her career at The Olympic Club.

The Filipino had started the day just one shot behind Thompson, with the advantage soon doubled as the American birdied the first hole.

With Thompson cruising over the front nine, Saso would struggle, with the Filipino making back-to-back double bogies at the 2nd and 3rd.

As the American’s nearest rivals struggled, Thompson was soon five-shots clear, an almost unassailable lead going into the back nine.

Having first played in the US Women’s Open when she was just 12-years-old, the fans favourite was still on course to claim her first Major title in seven years.

Despite a double bogey at the 11th, the fans still remained boisterous, knowing that it would take some quality golf to knock the favourite off her perch.

But things soon took an almighty turn, with both Saso and Hataoka playing the last six holes in two and three-under-par.

With a few holes to go, was Thompson’s Major past going to catch up with her again? She had come close on several occasions since her last triumph, surely lightning wasn’t going to strike twice?

Despite a bogey at the 14th, she would navigate the next two holes safely to sit one shot clear with two holes to play.

However, a short stabbed putt at the 17th missed the hole, with a failed par save at the last meaning she would miss out on the playoff between Saso and Hataoka.

Halving the first two holes with pars, Saso would hit a stunning approach shot from the rough, and with her rival in for par, she was faced with a birdie putt for the win.

The putt never looked anywhere else, finding the middle of the hole to much fanfare and emotion from the surrounding galleries.