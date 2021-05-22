Get to know the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic winner here.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Lucas Herbert

Being a regular performer on the European Tour since 2018, the Australian enjoyed his most successful season to date in 2020.

With Herbert starting to establish himself on the world stage, here are 11 things you didn’t know about him.

1. Lucas Herbert was born on 5th December 1995 in Bendigo, Australia.

2. As an amateur, he lost a playoff at the Lexus of Blackburn Heritage Classic, a tournament on the 2013 PGA Tour of Australasia.

3. He represented Australia in the 2014 Eisenhower Trophy.

4. Herbert is a supporter of Aussie Rules side, Western Bulldogs, who play in Melbourne.

5. Turning professional in 2016, the Australian played mainly on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

6. In 2018, and despite playing on mainly sponsor’s exemptions, he finished 47th on the Race to Dubai, ending the year in the world’s top-100.

7. His hobbies include playing video games, listening to music and wine.

8. In January 2020, Herbert defeated Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a playoff to claim his first European Tour title, the Dubai Desert Classic.

9. Herbert has a duck headcover, as well as a duck pin on his hat, in memory of his fellow countryman Jarrod Lyle, who sadly passed away in 2o18.

10. In 2020, Herbert and his former caddie, John Rawlings, were involved in ‘The Road Trip,’ a European Tour feature where they drove from Renaissance Club to Wentworth. During the trip, Herbert hit a drive over the border, from Scotland into England.

11. The Australian is sponsored by TaylorMade and uses a full bag of their clubs.