Who Is Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s Caddie?

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is an established name both on the Sunshine Tour is his native South Africa and on the European Tour, where he was now won 3 times.

His most recent win was in December 2020 at the South African Open and he also won the Alfred Dunhill Links in 2020.

Get to know Johan Swanepoel here.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout’s caddie is fellow countryman Johan Swanepoel.

Swanepoel has been a professional caddie since 2013 and has caddied for a number of high-profile players other than Bezuidenhout.

The most recent golfers he has caddied for include South Africans Brandon Stone and Darren Fichardt as well as Lee-Ann Pace and American Tour player Daniel Im.

It is not sure exactly when Swanepoel and Bezuidenhout partnered, but he has been on the bag for all three of the South African’s European Tour wins.

Swanepoel has an M.B.A in Human Resources Management, which he received in 2013 from Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia.

Swanepoel also owns a business called On Point Tours, a tourism company that creates personalised trips around South Africa.