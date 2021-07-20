Get to know the Chinese professional golfer Yechun Yuan here.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Yechun Yuan

Yechun Yuan is a professional golfer from China who currently plays on the Korn Ferry Tour in the United States.

Get to know one of the best Chinese golfers in the world better here.

1. He was born in Dalian, China in 1997.

2. He also goes by Carl and you will often see his name referenced as Carl Yechun Yuan or Carl Yuan Yechun.

3. He turned pro in 2018.

4. He studied at the University of Washington in the United States where he majored in communications.

5. His wife, Cathy, is also a professional golfer.

6. He currently lives in Lake Mary, Florida.

7. He has one win on the PGA Tour China Series, with a win at the 2018 Qingdao Championship.

8. His golfing idol is Tiger Woods.

9. He was named Master of Sport by the General Administration of Sport Of China in 2014.

10. His long term goal is to set up a charity to help get children involved in golf.

“Helping kids to do that means a lot to me. It’s definitely one of my long-term goals that I want to accomplish in my golf career because many people helped me to get on this road and helped me keep going. I always want to give back to the society and help young kids. So definitely charity is one of my main goals and I want to accomplish that in my golf career”