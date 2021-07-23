Get to know Indian professional golfer Anirban Lahiri better here

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Anirban Lahiri

Anirban Lahiri is one of India’s most famous and successful golfers, with 18 professional wins already to his name.

We get to know Lahiri a bit better here.

1. He was born in Pune, India in 1987.

2. He picked up golf aged eight after his father, an army officer, introduced him to the game.

3. He joined the Asian Tour in 2008 and registered his first win at the 2011 Panasonic Open in India

4. Since then, he has racked up 18 professional wins. Seven on the Asian Tour, 12 on the Professional Golf Tour Of India and two on the European Tour.

5. He was the first player from India to play in the Presidents Cup when he was picked for the 2015 squad.

6. He is a resident in Bangalore, India as well as Palm Beach Gardens, Florida when he is playing on the PGA Tour

7. He married his long term partner Ipsa Jamwal in 2014.

8. He speaks four languages: Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and English

“”I’m really proud of the fact that I’m a more national Indian, so to speak – I’m equally comfortable with different languages, cultures, foods. I think that’s one of the aspects of being an army kid. It is one thing that is common among almost every army brat. It’s almost like we are a culture of our own.”

9. He first played on the PGA Tour in 2016 and has retained his card ever since.

10. He finished tied for 5th at the 2015 PGA Championship, his best result in a Major to date.