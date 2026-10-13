The Best Wedges For Every Type Of Playing Surface

How can you improve around the greens? How can you lower your scores and convert bogeys into pars - or pars into birdies?

Lessons can help, of course, as will practice. However, sometimes a simple equipment change can make a huge difference, especially if your set-up isn’t working for you.

If you are throwing away strokes near the green, you may want to review your wedges - because sometimes it’s okay to blame your tools.

Discovering which wedges best fit your technique and typical course conditions can transform your game, yet it remains one of the most frequently neglected aspects of club selection.

Bounce And Grind

(Image credit: Future)

At this point, we must talk about bounce, the angle created between the leading edge and the lowest part of the sole.

Bounce facilitates smoother interaction with the turf or sand, preventing the clubhead from digging into the ground excessively at impact and producing heavy contact. During a wedge fitting, an expert will determine which bounce angle will suit your technique.

Generally speaking, the steeper your attack angle, the more you will benefit from one of the best high-bounce wedges.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Conversely, if you have a shallow angle of attack, you will probably benefit from less bounce, as ground contact is less prevalent.

The choice of bounce angle is also heavily influenced by the ground conditions and the specific playing surface.

Soft ground conditions generally call for a higher bounce wedge, whereas firm turf is better suited to a lower bounce option.

Then there’s grind, the process where manufacturers remove specific sections of metal from the sole of a wedge to customize how the bounce behaves.

In short, selecting the right bounce and grind is critical.

Soft Conditions

Soft conditions generally favor wedges with high bounce (Image credit: Unknown)

That said, certain models still suit certain playing surfaces. Our resident wedge guru, Sam De’Ath, has rigorously tested all the latest models in different conditions.

For example, the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 5 wedge has certain attributes that make it very handy in soft conditions.

Golfers looking for a forgiving club will appreciate its expansive hitting area, which inspires confidence at address and helps those struggling with solid contact.

The TaylorMade Hi-Toe wedge is available in a wide-soled ATW grind that makes it nice and forgiving in soft conditions and out of bunkers (Image credit: Future)

The Hi-Toe 5 has five sole grinds, too, including the versatile ATS, our wedge guru's preferred model.

During testing, we were also impressed by the Callaway CB 12 wedge, which offered decent, well-rounded performance in a profile that will give confidence to players who need a little extra help around the greens.

The leading edge is designed to help players who often catch their chip shots fat by resisting digging into the turf, even on slightly heavy contact.

Another option worth considering is the Cleveland CBZ wedge, which features a large, confidence-inspiring footprint and a wide sole and high bounce combination for added forgiveness.

Firm Conditions

You may have more success using a lower bounce wedge when playing in firm conditions (Image credit: Future)

Sam highlights the Titleist Vokey SM11 and Ping S259 as his top recommendations for exceptional performance on firm, tight turf.

With the Vokey SM11, the latest Vokey model, we recommend the T Grind, which sits flush to the ground.

Designed specifically for firm turf, it is an ideal choice for inventive players confident enough to open the clubface and execute a range of shots around the green.

The Vokey SM11 wedge offers 27 loft, bounce, and grind combinations (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the Ping S259’s compact head will suit a good player’s eye, while the overall performance will make it appealing to a wider range of skill levels.

In testing, we were also impressed with the spin retention, which is exactly what you’re looking for when trying to control your distance on partial shots.

This is a model you might want to consider putting in the bag if you play a lot of links golf in windy conditions, or simply if you’d like a little extra control over the ball flight.

Specifically, the T Grind is a low-bounce option that will suit firmer conditions underfoot, helping players to open the clubface and play more precise shots.

Sand And Wet Conditions

Golf Monthly wedge guru Sam De'Ath tests the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 5

Generally speaking, low-bounce options are ideal for playing from wet, firm sand traps or bunkers that don’t contain much sand as it is easier to get the leading edge under the ball.

On the other hand, high-bounce wedges are generally more effective in bunkers with lots of sand, where you get a thick cushion beneath the ball. Certain models also have one or two design features that make them especially effective in the sand.

For example, the Cleveland RTZ 2 wedge features UltiZip technology, with sharper grooves designed to get rid of dew and sand, which is especially useful in wet conditions.

Elsewhere, we found the TaylorMade MG5 wedge also performed well in wet conditions.

The Cleveland RTZ 2 wedges features sharper grooves designed to get rid of dew and sand (Image credit: Future)

Much of this is due to its saw-milled grooves, which feature steeper walls and a sharper radius. Combined with the soft face, players should be able to generate plenty of spin even from the wet rough.

Likewise, the Titleist Vokey SM11 wedges incorporate an updated face texture designed for enhanced friction.

In addition, deeper spin-milled grooves boost overall spin, turning these wedges into an effective weapon off wet, dewy turf.

This level of spin was also noticeable when we got our hands on the Mizuno Pro T-1 wedge.

Combining soft feel with Quad Cut+ grooves and Hydroflow microgrooves, it generates exceptional spin and delivers essential moisture control.