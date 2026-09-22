The Reasons Your Set’s Standard Sand Wedge Is Failing You

Hardly a week goes by when I don’t encounter a player who has problems getting out of bunkers. Some golfers dread the sand so much that they literally aim away from the green to avoid them. I can’t help but wonder why these players don’t try something different, and the obvious solution is to look at what club you’re using.

Most golfers use a standard sand wedge from a set of irons out of bunkers, it’s the club that you’re supposed to play, right? It’s stamped SW, (the abbreviation for sand wedge) so who can blame you for choosing it. The very name suggests it’s built for bunkers. So why would you question its suitability for the job?

Actually, there are several reasons to question the suitability of a sand wedge, and the fact that you are struggling with these shots may not just be down to technique. It could be that the standard shop bought sand wedge in your set isn’t tailored to the type of sand you have to escape from regularly.

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So start by asking yourself what type of sand do you typically have to play from? Is it soft, deep and fluffy or hard and compact, or do your bunker conditions vary with the seasons?

If you play a links course then you are most likely to encounter the latter. The type of heavy sand that’s used in links course bunkers is designed to withstand the wind. It’s deliberately dense so that it doesn’t blow away.

To have the best chance of success from this sand you’ll need a wedge with low bounce (typically 4 to 8 degrees). This allows the leading edge of the wedge to cut into the heavy sand, so that you can take a shallow slice of sand right beneath the ball.

Use a wedge with too much bounce from hard, compact or wet sand and it will act like a skid plate. The club will bounce off the surface and strike the middle or top of the ball, leading to a thin, screaming shot over the green

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It therefore goes without saying that the opposite is true for parkland courses, where the sand tends to be deeper, thicker and softer.

A wedge with plenty of bounce (an ideal range of 12 to 14 degrees or more) will help you get out. The high bounce acts like a ski on the sand. It stops the leading edge of the club from digging too deep into the soft bunker surface, allowing the club to glide smoothly underneath the ball and pop it out effortlessly.

(Image credit: Carly Cummins)

Understanding Bounce

Once you understand bounce you will look at your wedge differently. The problem is that most standard sand wedges in a set are rarely stamped with a bounce number so you won’t know what you’re playing.

That’s where a custom fit comes in. Specialist wedges tend to display two numbers, the bigger (52, 56, 60 etc) is the degree of loft. The smaller number (8, 10, 12, 14) is the degree of bounce. Look out for this.

Rethinking Loft

When it comes to choosing the loft of sand wedge to use, don’t assume that the standard 56 degrees is enough. How steep are the lips of the bunkers that you have to escape most of the time? Some courses have bunkers with relatively shallow lips but others are much more severe, like steep little riveted pots.

I made the decision to use a more lofted wedge out of bunkers many years ago and I have never looked back. After struggling with the standard 56 degrees I jumped to a 60 degrees and things became much easier.

Nowadays I’ve found a happy medium and alternate between using my 52 or 58 degree wedge, as I’ve distance-gapped my wedges perfectly for full shots. The 58-degree is right in the sweet spot of shot-making versatility for me. By carrying both wedges I have excellent options around the greens and particularly in bunkers.

Carly Cummins is very happy with her 58-degree wedge (Image credit: Carly Cummins)

If I face a long bunker shot (from 50 to 80 yards) to a back flag, I’ll use my 52-degree wedge. For most standard close range greenside bunker shots I use my 58-degree.

The reason I switched to these wedges is as I improved and lowered my handicap into single figures I recognised the importance of carrying the right equipment for the job. Specialist wedges played a big role in helping me become more skilful and successful, not just in sand but every shot around the greens.

I think that this fact is seldom sold to club golfers. We frequently read about getting custom fitted for a new driver or set of irons but wedges hardly ever get talked about. Yet they are critical scoring clubs.

The Shaft Factor

The shaft is the final piece of the puzzle and definitely the most forgotten thing, and yes you can change it! In 99% of cases the golfers who I see fail to get out of sand successfully don’t have enough speed, especially women.

They swing too slowly and a lack of acceleration causes the club to get stuck in the sand. Then the ball doesn’t come out. A sand wedge fitted with a lighter weight graphite shaft will be easier to swing with speed.

Why Is A Standard Sand Wedge 56 Degrees?

From a manufacturing perspective it’s easier (and cheaper) to put a pitching wedge and a sand wedge in a standard set - they distance-gap perfectly.

Equipment manufacturers look at the ‘typical’ or average bunker conditions we all face and most sand wedges are able to tackle these bunker shots satisfactorily, as they are broadly suited to most scenarios. But that doesn’t mean that it’s good enough for the type of bunkers conditions you face or for you.

(Image credit: Carly Cummins)

Which leads me back to the very question I posed at the start - is your standard sand wedge really suitable for the job or is it holding you back?

In short, the answer is that a standard sand wedge is probably good enough for most recreational players. It has enough loft and bounce to tackle a bunker. But, and it’s a big but, if you really want to take your game to the next level then specialist wedges are the way forward.

Remember, a standard sand wedge only has 56-degrees of loft and this may not be enough for you if you’re struggling. So next time you play, ask yourself the question, is my standard sand wedge really suitable for the job?’

Think about all the scenarios I’ve mentioned above and consider a specialist fitting. It’s a small expense, but it might just hold the solution to your bunker woes.