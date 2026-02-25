Golf Is More Popular Than Ever, But Greed Could Push Us Back Into The Dark Ages

Not since the peak years of Tiger have I seen golf so popular.

Ironically, we have Covid to thank for that, as well as the rise of the YouTube stars and the disappearance of the club's 'older guard.' It's now "Have you seen Grant Horvat's new video?", as opposed to "Why aren't you wearing the correct coloured socks?"

Golf is enjoying a popularity boom. Participation numbers are at an all-time high, fairways are being walked by people of all ages and the cash is rolling in to clubs and equipment manufacturers.

It's all lovely, isn't it... or is it? Yes, there's no time like the present, but the last point mentioned above has a serious impact on the future, something that has me slightly worried.

Firstly, the golf industry, as a whole, hasn't seen the slow-down period that was expected when Covid ended. The bubble hasn't burst on membership and green fees, or even in the purchasing of golf equipment.

Understandably, many courses are cashing in. They are a business after all. My issue is that when the product doesn't improve, and the prices get higher, many will start to feel ripped off.

There's no doubt that many clubs will be beaming from ear-to-ear right now, especially when they look at their membership retention rates.

Not only are members keeping their memberships, and paying premium prices for the luxury, but the uptake in casual golfers means more green fees, an aspect that would even cause Scrooge McDuck to crack a smirk.

If, however, the product you're offering isn't improving with the hike in fees, don't expect that retention rate to continue.

Greed Could Be The Straw That Broke The Camel's Back

That leads me to my point... Greed.

Unfortunately, it's a word that's thrown about a lot in this day and age, not just in professional golf, but at the grassroots level of golf also.

The high level of membership is great, but what happens when the post-pandemic crash finally arrives? What happens when prices become too much and numbers dwindle down to what they were pre-Covid? It doesn't take a genius to work out that numbers will drop and the costs to be a member will be even more excessive.

Do you think that if someone has to decide on whether they're going to eat, warm their homes or play on the golf course, they're going to pick golf? Something has to be cut off, and that's going to be golf, because it's not a necessity like food and shelter.

Some courses' green fees will set you back over £400, with some jumping over 50% in the last few years (Image credit: Getty Images)

To me, it's almost like these courses are playing for the short-term gains, rather than focusing on long-term targets.

My annual golf trip, for example.

This year, we are looking at travelling north to the land of Scotland. Littered with the most famous courses in our sport, I have always had them on my bucket list. The problem? Well, before I even add accommodation, travel and food, I'm looking at over £1,000 in green fees alone. That's not even for a week, might I add!

I can't argue that golf is thriving and is in a strong position in terms of participation, and many will question what my qualms are right now.

My worry is that the bubble will burst and golf will become unaffordable to many. If clubs aren't prepared for that, we'll be booted back to the dark ages where the sport becomes something only the rich can afford and dwindling numbers run alongside a product that is no longer value for money.

That's a combination no-one wants...