Noah Kent Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Finalist
Discover more about 2024 US Amateur finalist Noah Kent via these facts regarding his life and career so far
Noah Kent has reached the final of the 2024 US Amateur and will face off against Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester over 36 holes at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Find out more about the American via these facts.
Noah Kent Facts
1. As of August 2024, Kent is 19 years old and his home town is Naples, Florida.
2. He is studying for a degree in Sports and Recreation Management at the University of Iowa - the same college where WNBA star Caitlin Clark shot to fame.
3. On his US Amateur debut (2024), Kent reached the final and earned exemptions into the 2025 US Open and 2025 Masters tournament.
4. Kent finished second at the 2024 Porter Cup - a tournament that the likes of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka have all competed in.
5. Kent is 6ft4in tall.
6. He is a TaylorMade staffer.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Growing up, Kent had plans to play ice hockey before a meeting with Rory McIlroy as a 13-year-old in 2017 led him to choosing golf instead.
8. His swing coach is Claude Harmon III.
9. Heading into the 2024 US Amateur, Kent was the World No. 560th ranked amateur.
10. Kent was named 2023 Rolex Junior All-American in the Fall of 2023.
A post shared by IowaHawkeyeGolf (@iowahawkeyegolf)
A photo posted by on
11. His father, David, competed in the 1990 US Junior Amateur.
12. Kent's stepdad, Dana Fry, was part of the design team at Erin Hills.
13. As a nine-year-old, playing in a casual round with his stepdad at Calusa Pines, Kent ended up having a chipping contest with six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate.
14. Managed to shoot a career low round of 63, which is tied for second in the lowest 18 hole score in school history.
15. Kent's girlfriend is called Livi Shafer - a member of Iowa's dance team.
Noah Kent Bio
|Age
|19
|Home Town
|Naples, Florida
|Height
|6ft4in (1.93m)
|College
|University of Iowa
|High School
|Gulf Coast
|WAGR
|560th
|Lowest Round
|63
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
This Quick Clubface Fix Will Save You Plenty Of Shots On The Golf Course...
Some of the most common faults in the golf swing relate to the clubface, but this quick fix from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells can save the day...
By John Howells Published
-
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter Reveals The One Thing He Misses About Life On The PGA Tour And DP World Tour
The Majesticks co-captain admitted there was one thing he missed about life on his former tours but said the positives of his move to LIV more than made up for it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mark Hubbard Facts: 20 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour player Mark Hubbard better with these facts
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Taylor Moore Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Taylor Moore has been on the professional scene for eight years and in that time has steadily been building a solid career - here's what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ben Griffin Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Rising PGA Tour Star
Ben Griffin joined the PGA Tour in 2023 and looks set for a successful career on the US-based circuit
By Elliott Heath Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Max Greyserman
Get to know PGA Tour player, Max Greyserman, a little bit better with these facts!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The German Pro
Since turning professional in 2019, Esther Henseleit has been building a big reputation on the LET and LPGA Tour – here are some things you may not be aware of about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mariajo Uribe Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Colombian Golfer
Discover more about professional golfer Mariajo Uribe with these facts regarding her life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Morgane Metraux Facts: 22 Things You Didn't Know About The Swiss Pro Golfer
Discover more about Swiss professional golfer Morgane Metraux via these facts about her life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Celine Borge Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Norwegian LPGA Tour Pro
Celine Borge is one of the rising stars of the women’s game, and made her Olympics debut at the 2024 edition in Paris – here are some things you may not know about her
By Mike Hall Published