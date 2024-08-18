Noah Kent Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Finalist

Discover more about 2024 US Amateur finalist Noah Kent via these facts regarding his life and career so far

Noah Kent has reached the final of the 2024 US Amateur and will face off against Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester over 36 holes at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Find out more about the American via these facts.

Noah Kent Facts

1. As of August 2024, Kent is 19 years old and his home town is Naples, Florida.

2. He is studying for a degree in Sports and Recreation Management at the University of Iowa - the same college where WNBA star Caitlin Clark shot to fame.

3. On his US Amateur debut (2024), Kent reached the final and earned exemptions into the 2025 US Open and 2025 Masters tournament.

4. Kent finished second at the 2024 Porter Cup - a tournament that the likes of Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka have all competed in.

5. Kent is 6ft4in tall.

6. He is a TaylorMade staffer.

7. Growing up, Kent had plans to play ice hockey before a meeting with Rory McIlroy as a 13-year-old in 2017 led him to choosing golf instead.

8. His swing coach is Claude Harmon III.

9. Heading into the 2024 US Amateur, Kent was the World No. 560th ranked amateur.

10. Kent was named 2023 Rolex Junior All-American in the Fall of 2023.

11. His father, David, competed in the 1990 US Junior Amateur.

12. Kent's stepdad, Dana Fry, was part of the design team at Erin Hills.

13. As a nine-year-old, playing in a casual round with his stepdad at Calusa Pines, Kent ended up having a chipping contest with six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate.

14. Managed to shoot a career low round of 63, which is tied for second in the lowest 18 hole score in school history.

15. Kent's girlfriend is called Livi Shafer - a member of Iowa's dance team.

Noah Kent Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Age19
Home TownNaples, Florida
Height6ft4in (1.93m)
CollegeUniversity of Iowa
High SchoolGulf Coast
WAGR560th
Lowest Round63
