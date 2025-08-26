Take On Joe's Ultimate Golf Gear Quiz!

Calling all golf gear nerds! Do you think you back yourself as a true equipment aficionado? Well, staff writer Joe Ferguson's ultimate golf gear quiz is here to put your knowledge to the test. Whether you're a weekend warrior obsessed with the latest tech or a seasoned pro who knows the history of the game, this set of 10 questions should certainly get you thinking…

Test your expertise on some of the most talked-about topics in the golf equipment space. Do you know your stuff about World Number One Scottie Scheffler’s grips? Or which fairway wood completed the elusive calendar year Grand Slam in 2025? We've got questions about everything from the rules of golf to the intricate details of club design, like what happens when you change an iron’s lie angle.

You may well have heard these topics discussed on Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show, be it on the podcast version or YouTube channel, where hosts Joe Ferguson and Dan Parker dive deep into some of the most detailed topics in the world of golf equipment. If you're a regular listener, you should be in line to get 10 out of 10!

Are your eyes good enough to count the layers under this grip?! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Challenge yourself with questions on the gear used by the game’s biggest stars. Can you name the brand of irons Bryson DeChambeau used to win the 2024 US Open? How about which former World Number One helped design Scottie Scheffler’s current irons? We also dive into the technical side, asking about the number of dimples on the 2025 Titleist Pro V1 and the meaning behind the name of putter company LAB.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ready to see if your gear knowledge is up to par? Take the quiz now below and prove you're a true golf gear expert! Don't worry if you don't ace it on the first try; it’s all in good fun. Share your score with your friends and see who reigns supreme!