Golf Rules Quiz! Building A Stance, Sprinkler Heads and GUR
Golf Monthly offers up another multiple-choice quiz on the Rules of Golf. How much do you know about free drops and putting green repair work? Give it a try…
The Rules of Golf are there to safeguard you and others in any competition you are playing in. They keep the playing field fair and level for all participants. All golfers should have a solid grasp of the Rules. Not only could it help you and your playing partners avoid incurring penalties, but it might also give you the information you need to make an informed decision in a difficult situation and that could save you shots.
Over the years, even the top professionals have come unstuck by not properly adhering to the Rules, remember Ian Woosnam accidentally carrying one too many clubs in an Open Championship at Royal Lytham in 2001 and being handed a two-shot penalty? Or Mark Roe and Jesper Parnevik being disqualified from The Open in 2003 for failing to exchange cards and signing for incorrect scores?
Many established golfers think they have a good understanding of the Rules but often there are subtleties that can be overlooked and, remember, the Rules are constantly being revised and things change. It might have been the correct ruling 25 years ago, but it may no longer be correct today.
In this golf quiz, we’re going to see how good your general Rules knowledge is. We’re going to ask you questions on building a stance, holing out, accidentally touching your ball, free drop protocol, out of bounds stakes, sand on the green and care of the course. Have a go and see how you get on.
