Quiz! How Well Do You Know Old Tom Morris, The 'Father Of Golf'?
He was one of the most influential men in defining golf as we now play it, but how well do you know his career?
This golf quiz is on the man often called the Father of Golf, Old Tom Morris. Although his fame nowadays rests principally on his playing achievements, as a greenkeeper he fathered many of the things we take for granted in golf.
For example, he introduced tee boxes – previously golfers had teed off within two club lengths of the previous hole cup, putting strain on the turf of certain parts of the course.
He also pioneered the use of fertilisers to maintain playing surfaces and introduced top dressing for greens. It was said that this was after he had spilt a barrow load of sand on a green and swept as much of it up as he could. He later noticed that this area of the green had grown better than the rest.
He believed that bunkers should be maintained whereas the style has been simply to leave them alone. He also deployed hazards as strategic challenges whereas previously they had been mainly viewed as something to trap wayward shots or as an obstacle to hit over.
As a golf course architect, he laid out or remodelled many courses, including several Open venues, and helped to standardise the length of a course at 18 holes.
How well do you think you know Old Tom Morris’ life and career? We have 15 multiple choice questions to test you.
Old Tom Morris quiz
More golf quizzes:
- Tiger Woods' Life And Career
- How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?
- Jack Nicklaus' Life And Career
- European Countries With The Most Golf Courses
- Phil Mickelson's Life And Career
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
