WHS Quiz! How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?

We have 15 questions to test your understanding of the WHS...

Calculator, magnifying glass and graphs
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Roderick Easdale
By
published

Handicaps have always been a contentious subject, so this golf quiz asks how much you understand about how they are now calculated.

The World Handicapping System (WHS) was brought in, so the R&A and the United States Golf Association state, to “enable golfers of different abilities to play and compete on a fair and equal basis, in any format, on any course, anywhere around the world.”

No system of handicapping is going to be perfect, and each is likely to be imperfect in different ways. But that the WHS means that all golfers are now playing to the same handicapping rules has to be a bonus when playing in cross-border matches, or even in club matches on another course of differing difficulty to your own one.

The governing bodies also go on to state that the WHS is “easy to understand”.

Are they right? Well you can find out by answering the 15 questions in our quiz...

More golf quizzes:

TOPICS
Roderick Easdale
Roderick Easdale

Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸