WHS Quiz! How Well Do You Understand The World Handicap System?

Handicaps have always been a contentious subject, so this golf quiz asks how much you understand about how they are now calculated.

The World Handicapping System (WHS) was brought in, so the R&A and the United States Golf Association state, to “enable golfers of different abilities to play and compete on a fair and equal basis, in any format, on any course, anywhere around the world.”

No system of handicapping is going to be perfect, and each is likely to be imperfect in different ways. But that the WHS means that all golfers are now playing to the same handicapping rules has to be a bonus when playing in cross-border matches, or even in club matches on another course of differing difficulty to your own one.

The governing bodies also go on to state that the WHS is “easy to understand”.

Are they right? Well you can find out by answering the 15 questions in our quiz...

