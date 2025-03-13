Quiz! Can You Name Which European Countries Have The Most Golf Courses?
There are 44 countries in Europe, but which are the 10 countries in this continent with the most golf courses?
This golf quiz tests your knowledge of the countries of Europe as well as golf. There are 44 countries in Europe, according to the United Nations. These countries vary enormously in size from the largest, Russia, which is about 39 million times greater in size than the smallest, Vatican City. Russia covers about a ninth of the world’s landmass.
Size matters when guessing the answers to this quiz. In four European countries at least a tenth of the population play golf, but one of these four countries does not get into the top 10 for most golf courses.
The R&A, the governing body for golf in Europe, notes that “Europe has many countries with a relatively high concentration of golf courses.” However the European country with the most courses only comes fourth in the world for the number of golf courses.
If you fancy having a stab at naming the top 3, why not tackle our quiz on the Countries With The Most Golf Courses. Four European countries appear in this world top 10.
But what are the 10 European countries with the most courses? You have three minutes to name them all. The number of courses is as per the R&A Global Golf Participation Report for 2023.
More golf quizzes:
- The 10 US States With The Most Golf Courses
- How Well Do You Know Rory McIlroy?
- Name All The Male World No.1 Golfers
- Hole In One Stats And Facts
- The Top 10 Women's Major Winners
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Golfer To Break 60 On the PGA Tour?
A sub-60 round was first made on the PGA Tour in 1977, and there have been 13 more instances since – can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Rory McIlroy?
The man from Northern Ireland has had lots written about him, but how well do you know his career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name All Tiger Woods' 15 Major Wins
He has won 15 Majors. Can you name them all?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Many TPC Courses Can You Name?
Tournament Players Clubs are courses owned, operated, or licensed by the PGA Tour and include one of the world's most famous courses. They all have TPC in their name – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every FedEx Cup Winner?
Since the FedEx Cup was instituted in 2007 there have been 15 different winners – how many can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Phil Mickelson?
How much do you know about Tiger Woods' arch rival?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top 10 Countries Which Have The Most Golfers?
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf is now played in 206 out of the 251 countries and territories in the world. But which countries have the most golfers?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Name The Top 10 Highest Earning Golfers Of 2024
Who won what on the PGA Tour and in the LIV Golf league?
By Roderick Easdale Published