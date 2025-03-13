Quiz! Can You Name Which European Countries Have The Most Golf Courses?

There are 44 countries in Europe, but which are the 10 countries in this continent with the most golf courses?

3rd hole at Sudurnesja Golf Club in Gardur, Iceland
Sudurnesja Golf Club is in Iceland, a country where at least a tenth of the population play golf. But is Iceland in the top 10 for number of courses?
This golf quiz tests your knowledge of the countries of Europe as well as golf. There are 44 countries in Europe, according to the United Nations. These countries vary enormously in size from the largest, Russia, which is about 39 million times greater in size than the smallest, Vatican City. Russia covers about a ninth of the world’s landmass.

Size matters when guessing the answers to this quiz. In four European countries at least a tenth of the population play golf, but one of these four countries does not get into the top 10 for most golf courses.

The R&A, the governing body for golf in Europe, notes that “Europe has many countries with a relatively high concentration of golf courses.” However the European country with the most courses only comes fourth in the world for the number of golf courses.

If you fancy having a stab at naming the top 3, why not tackle our quiz on the Countries With The Most Golf Courses. Four European countries appear in this world top 10.

But what are the 10 European countries with the most courses? You have three minutes to name them all. The number of courses is as per the R&A Global Golf Participation Report for 2023.

