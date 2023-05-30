Which Course Hosted The First US Open?
We take a look back at the first venue to host 'golf's toughest test'.
For the first time in 75 years, the US Open will return to Los Angeles, with city set to host the third Major of the season in June.
The championship last came to the California city in 1948, where Ben Hogan claimed his third Major title at the Riviera Country Club, situated just six miles west of this year's venue, the Los Angeles Country Club.
Over the years we've watched many golfers battle their way around some of the most prestigious golf courses that America has to offer, with the US Open being regularly touted as 'golf's toughest test'.
Last year's winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, claimed his maiden Major title at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, which is renowned as the site of Team USA's historic 1999 Ryder Cup victory, that has since been labelled the 'Battle of Brookline'.
But it is not the first time in recent memory that the US Open will be coming to California, with Jon Rahm clinching his 2021 title at the notoriously difficult Torrey Pines Golf Course, situated 123 miles south of the LA Country Club in San Diego.
And over the years we've certainly seen a fair few of the best players in the world succumb to some of the hardest courses that have been chosen to host the historic Major.
From Shinnecock Hills to Pebble Beach, the US Open has been played at a wide range of iconic venues, but where was it first held?
Which course hosted the first ever US Open?
While the Oakmont Country Club currently boasts the accolade of having hosted the most US Opens (9), the inaugural event was held in Rhode Island back in 1895.
The Newport Country Club, situated on the south-east side of the island, was the site of that tournament and has interestingly never hosted the men's Major since.
British golfer Horace Rawlins triumphed to become the first US Open champion, topping a field of 11 other players to claim victory and $150 in prize money.
The Newport Country Club's golf course was actually only designed a year before the US Open took place and was the conception of course architect William 'Willie' Davis.
At the time it only featured nine-holes, but was later expanded to boast a full 18 in 1899.
Since then it has been re-modeled on several occasions, with legendary designer A.W. Tillinghast putting his stamp on the course in 1925 before it received a further update by Ron Forse in 1995.
Newport Country Club would also go on to host the US Amateur Championship in 1895 and 1995 before hosting the US Women's Open in 2006.
Meanwhile, the second-ever US Open championship was held a year after Rawlins' win in 1896 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, one of the most iconic courses on the US Open circuit.
Shinnecock has now hosted the event five times and will do so once again at the 2026 US Open.
The championship will return to the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina in 2024, before once again being played at Oakmont the following year.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
