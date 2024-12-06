Quiz! Can You Name Every Male American World No.1 Golfer?

This golf quiz tests your knowledge of those who have reached the pinnacle of golfing achievement, that of being officially named the best golfer in the world. Figures vary for how many golfers there are in the world, partly depending on how you define a ‘golfer’, but however you calculate it, it’s one heck of a lot of golfers to be better than.

Or is it the pinnacle of golfing achievement? In theory it should be; but in practice? Do people judge Major wins as more important than ascending to World No.1 spot? Or is it that a Major is more memorable and visible, a sporting event watched and followed by millions around the world. There are not millions tuning in on a Monday to watch the latest Official Golf World Rankings be published.

Golfers know they will be remembered by Majors. Greg Norman at times seems almost desperate to want people to judge his playing career through his aggregate of 331 weeks as World No.1, a total only Tiger Woods has exceeded, not for his patchy Major record – two wins and some unhappy experiences when he appeared to choke.

Ian Woosnam, who has been both a Major winner and a World No.1, says being World No.1 means more to him than his Major, and was always his prime goal. But Tiger has always focused on Jack Nicklaus’ Majors record.

So, how well do you remember those who became World No 1? This quiz will tell you.

