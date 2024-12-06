Quiz! Can You Name Every Male American World No.1 Golfer?
Since the Official World Golf Rankings were launched in 1986, nine American golfers have been named World No.1 – can you name them all?
This golf quiz tests your knowledge of those who have reached the pinnacle of golfing achievement, that of being officially named the best golfer in the world. Figures vary for how many golfers there are in the world, partly depending on how you define a ‘golfer’, but however you calculate it, it’s one heck of a lot of golfers to be better than.
Or is it the pinnacle of golfing achievement? In theory it should be; but in practice? Do people judge Major wins as more important than ascending to World No.1 spot? Or is it that a Major is more memorable and visible, a sporting event watched and followed by millions around the world. There are not millions tuning in on a Monday to watch the latest Official Golf World Rankings be published.
Golfers know they will be remembered by Majors. Greg Norman at times seems almost desperate to want people to judge his playing career through his aggregate of 331 weeks as World No.1, a total only Tiger Woods has exceeded, not for his patchy Major record – two wins and some unhappy experiences when he appeared to choke.
Ian Woosnam, who has been both a Major winner and a World No.1, says being World No.1 means more to him than his Major, and was always his prime goal. But Tiger has always focused on Jack Nicklaus’ Majors record.
So, how well do you remember those who became World No 1? This quiz will tell you.
More golf quizzes:
- Golfers With The Most PGA Tour Wins
- Every Winner Of The PGA Championship This Century
- Tiger Woods' Life And Career
- The Top 10 Women's Major Winners
- Hole In One Stats And Facts
Contributing Writer Roderick is the author of the critically acclaimed comic golf novel, Summer At Tangents. Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is also the author of five non-fiction books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
