Quiz! Can You Even Call Yourself A Golfer If You Can't Answer All These Questions Correctly?

This golf quiz is designed to test whether you can truly call yourself a golfer.

There are many ways to tell that you are a true golfer, such as how you cannot see a stretch of rolling landscape without wondering what kind of golf holes you might design over it or that every pair of trousers you own has either tees or a ball marker, or both, in the pockets.

But there are also things no self-respecting golfer would not know the answer to. There are lots of courses named the Old Course in the world, but to say the Old Course you just know that means St Andrews if you are a golfer.

You know also that the modern style of golf course has developed from this layout. You don’t think to question how the Old Course has become a template when it is quirky, and unlike modern courses, in so many ways.

For example, it has only two par 3s, and two par 5s whereas the typical par-72 layout has four of each. It has seven sprawling double greens, when it is rare to find even one on other courses. But it is why the oldest Major in the world is played over 18 holes.

Below are ten multiple choice questions. if you cannot answer them correctly, you’ll have to question yourself as to whether you can truly call yourself a golfer.

10 Questions To Determine Whether You Can Call Yourself A True Golfer

