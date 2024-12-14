Golf Rules Quiz! Damaged Balls, Staked Trees And Out of Bounds

The Rules of Golf have evolved over centuries of the game being played. The modern Rules are comprehensive and have been meticulously compiled to ensure they cover any possible scenario you might encounter on or around a golf course. It’s important to have a good knowledge of the Rules, not only to avoid making mistakes that could cost you penalty shots, but also because the Rules can come to your assistance when you are in a difficult situation.

Even experienced golfers will fall foul of Rules mistakes and whether you’re a novice golfer or grizzled veteran, it’s a key part of the game to have a strong understanding of what you can and can’t do within the Rules. Not only is important for you so you make the right call in Rules situations, but it’s also important so you can assist others to follow the correct procedures and avoid penalty strokes.

We’ve put together a fun, multiple-choice golf quiz to see if you would know what to do in a variety of scenarios. We consider, a damaged golf ball, touching balls, a topped tee shot, a staked tree, bunker trouble, out of bounds, unfair assistance and penalty areas.

Give it a try and see how you get on. We’ll explain the reason behind each answer and the Rule that applies, so if you do get one wrong, you’ll know for next time.

Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset
Contributing Editor

Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.

He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.

Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

