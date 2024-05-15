Melin Hats Review: We Check Out The Top Trending Golf Headgear In The US

Here at Golf Monthly we are always on the lookout for new brands as well as brands that are growing rapdily. One that came onto our radar recently was Melin, a manufacturer of premium headwear. Founded by Brian McDonell and Corey Roth, the brand is based in Southern California and sought to create headwear that really raises the bar versus what you might consider the 'standard' selection of the best golf caps from established club manufacturers and apparel brands.

On the official website it says; 'We tirelessly worked on improving our fit to be sure they were the most comfortable caps we’d ever worn. We looked at every single detail in our caps and figured out ways to innovate them. Our entire life was focused on building the most premium caps that the world had ever seen.'

This premium and versatile headwear brand is something we wanted to try out ourselves so, after speaking with the brand, we secured a selection of the hats to test. From its range, we were recommend two of its styles that would be most appropriate for golfers - the A-Game and Odyssey. We handed the hats out to six members of the team, who went out and wore them across a handful of rounds over the last few weeks. This is their feedback on one of the most popular new headwear brands in the US...

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Melin A-Game Hydro Cap

We start with the A-Game Hydro pictured above. It comes in 11 colors options which range from versatile, subtle finishes like the charcoal, heather or white, to colors which will stand out a touch more, like the black camo. Additionally there are three sizes to choose from - small, classic and XL.

But how did the hat feel in testing? The members of the team who tested this model were particularly impressed with the quality and technology of the materials used. The hat is completely hydrophobic, which means it beads water away and prevents absorption extremely well. Even with the holes towards the back of the cap - which are there to add breathability - water simply beads off the top of the surface. All in all it makes for an incredibly comfortable hat thanks to the fabrics used in the construction, as well as the antimicrobial sweatband on the inside.

One of its best features is the “besom” pocket that is a secret pouch in the front panel of the hat. This is perfect for a note or a ball marker and is especially for golfers wearing an outfit like a golf dress where pockets are scarce. Having a pocket in a cap is certainly a unique feature too. Overall the quality is exceptional and we think it will prove to be a very durable hat indeed that can be worn on and off the course with ease.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Melin Odyssey Stacked Cap

Next up we have the Odyssey Stacked Cap which again comes in loads of colors - 10 to be exact - and is available in the same sizes as the A-Game. We loved the minimalist look of this cap. Admittedly the slightly taller top section did divide opinion ever so slightly, but the subtle design with the Melin logo, and the added rubber details gave a classy, premium feel and aesthetic. This will suit some larger head shapes for sure thanks to this more 'trucker' style.

Once again the testing feedback for this model was extremely positive from the Golf Monthly team. One member said; 'It’s undoubtedly the best quality cap I’ve ever owned, with a very firm and rigid feel giving peace of mind that it will last you a very long time. While it’s a firm wear, it’s extremely comfortable and adjustable to whatever head size.'

The comfort was much appreciated by everyone actually, not always a given for people with larger heads. Additionally the Odyssey is water-repellant, floatable, breathable, and comes with the little pocket under the brim that really sets it apart from its competitors. You can tell that Melin takes caps very seriously, and because of that this is a standout product in the headwear market.

Overall, Melin certainly lived up to the hype we'd been reading about and hearing about from people who have used the brand before. The quality speaks for itself and the price tag is quickly justified when you slide this onto your head. More and more golfers are searching for versatile, performance headwear that doesn't scream 'golf' when they walk off the course. Melin's huge range of styles and colors are certainly one to watch out for more on golf courses across the world and we're excited to see where the brand can take itself as it becomes even more established.