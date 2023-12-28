'I've Found Out The Key Fashion Trends For Women In 2024'

When the spring/summer golf clothing collections drop, that’s when I really get in the mood for golf and look forward to playing in the sunshine again after a long winter. It’s always exciting to see what fashion we’ve got in store, what’s in, what’s out, and the choice of colours and styles that we’ll be wearing. So, with the help of experts in the golf fashion industry, here's what we can expect in 2024.

The colours of the year are Apricot Crush and Peach Fuzz. While they sound more like something that you would eat or drink rather than wear, Isabelle England, Buying and Merchandising assistant at Pure Golf and Surprizeshop, and multi-brand golf clothing site GolfGarb are in favour of these colour trends, as I am too. For most women they will be a flattering and easy-to-wear tone that will complement various other colour groupings like soft neutrals, earthy tones, as well as contrasting bold shades.

(Image credit: Pure Golf )

Elemental blue, which is a cool, deep shade of blue, is another key colour next season. This makes me very happy as I'm a big fan of the colour blue. Ocean blue is also one of the colour themes for popular US brand Golftini, which they describe as a versatile bright colour that makes you feel alive and pairs beautifully with white or can be grounded with navy.

In terms of look, GolfGarb highlights that the geo trend is hot next year. It grew in popularity in 2023 and is set to be a real centrepiece for 2024. With this print, there’s something for everybody and it definitely doesn’t require the purchase of a whole new wardrobe of clothing - prints have been cleverly designed to work with key core colours, such as navy, and you can opt for larger scale print or subtle repeat patterns.

(Image credit: Golftini)

There’s less animal print next year, but plenty of lovely floral features including classic and modern takes. Apparently, we need to keep our eyes peeled for a super-cute parrot print!

Dresses were a big hit in 2023, and there’s no reason to assume this won’t continue into 2024 because they create an instant and easy outfit that represents great value. Golftini is excited to launch two new dresses, which look super stylish. Each has a drop waist, one has pleats, while the other has a traditional ribbon trim.

(Image credit: Golftini)

Isabelle is correct in pointing out that nowadays our expectations are that our golf clothing has to be functional and performance enhancing as well as looking great, so dropped hems, stretch fabrics, breathable and thermal properties, all feature for next year. Also, for the summer, built-in sun protection is becoming increasingly important.

I can’t wait for the onset of spring, and from what I’ve seen so far, we’ll definitely be brightening up the fairways next year. In the meantime, here is some buying advice from golf clothing site GolfGarb to help golfers look and feel great in 2024.

What item of golf clothing should every female golfer own?

Dependent on the season, the ever-faithful polo shirt is a must-have for your golfing wardrobe. With a multitude of designs and fits available, you can express your personal style through your choice of polo shirt, adding a touch of individuality to your outfit. And if sun-protection is a high priority for you during the summer months, fear not, the wide range of styles offering up to UPF 50+ protection means that’s covered too – literally!

Like the high street, do sizes differ depending on the brand?

Absolutely - sizing can vary as much as 2 inches between brands so don’t automatically assume the best fit is your ‘usual’ size. To ensure greater success when buying online, know your bust, waist and inside leg measurements and always check out the brand’s size guide and compare the two to find your ideal fit in each brand.

(Image credit: Pure Golf)

What items of clothing and fabrics provide the most flattering fit?

Pull-on legwear remains one of the most flattering items of golf clothing both in terms of style, fit and comfort. The stretch fabric maintains its shape whilst allowing easy, confident, movement, with a deeper waistband that lies flat across the tummy for a controlled, slimline silhouette.

The way in which the fabric ‘holds’ your figure encourages you to improve your posture by standing just that little bit taller. Another favourite must be a lightweight golf jacket – often featuring 4-way stretch, wind and water-resistant fabric, contoured panels and discreet gathering at the waist, these essential pieces are neatly tailored to flatter the figure without restricting movement.

How is golf clothing changing to embrace sustainable practices?

There are a wide variety of approaches to the sustainability journey across the clothing brands we stock, including recycled fabrics, more environmentally friendly fabrics such as organic cotton and Lyocell, and more stringent standards for manufacturing processes and workers' rights. We champion the sustainable clothing on offer from each brand and will publish the information wherever it is available.

In addition to this it's important we all play our part - washing at lower temperatures, investing in quality golf wear that will last, and passing on to a charity shop or sending for fabric recycling when we want to replace an item with new.

(Image credit: Golftini)

What buying mistakes do women golfers make?

Opting solely for style over comfort and substance by choosing clothes that aren’t necessarily fit for purpose. It may appear that golf polos or golf trousers are much like the polos and trousers that you can buy on the high street but that’s simply not the case.

The reality is that women's golf wear is designed to allow for repeated movement, as well as the way in which you move, and the heat you generate during a round of golf. With the superior fabrics and designs now available from leading women's golf brands in fits tailored to flatter the female form, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be wanting to wear your golf clothes off the course as well as on it and not the other way round!

What are the most popular items?

Lightweight layers are always popular and a year-round staple that are worth investing in as they work well together to increase warmth or simply wear them as a single layer to cool you down.

Golf skorts and dresses are a firm favourite during the summer months – now available in a variety of lengths so whether you prefer a shorter, sporty style or a regular or longer length, you’re sure to find something to meet your needs.

When the weather cools down, it’s thermal trousers that save the day. Typically, high-waisted, fleece backed and tailored with a water-resistant finish, these trousers are super-warm and flattering for the figure. Once worn, you’ll wonder how you have ever played in the winter months without them!

What is your most important piece of buying advice?

Ensure you invest in the pieces that make you feel great and that will support you season after season. Women's golf wear has evolved significantly over the past couple of years to a level where a number of styles are easily transferable from the course to your everyday lifestyle wear which is great news for our purses as it means we can achieve maximum cost per wear.

Today, it’s just as likely that you’ll be reaching for your pull-on tailored trousers, golf dresses, gilets and jackets for a trip to the shops or coffee with friends, as you would for heading off to the course.