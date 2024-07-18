I'm Convinced Justin Thomas Will Win The Open
After a solid opening round, I am completely sold that Justin Thomas can win a third Major Championship title at Royal Troon. Here are three reasons why...
Justin Thomas kicked off his Open Championship in style on Thursday, with a three-under-par 68 to lead the morning wave. The two-time Major winner dazzled in tough conditions at Royal Troon, and firmly cemented his claim for a first Claret Jug.
Despite a run of very mixed form entering the week, Thomas appeared to be firing on all cylinders, and I believe he is the danger man in the field as he searches for a first win since the 2022 PGA Championship.
A solid opening round in Scotland last week suggested he could be back to his best, but despite faltering over the final three rounds, I am ready to believe he may be about to do something spectacular.
After diving deep into his first round performance data, I have found three reasons why he could be our next Champion Golfer of The Year...
1. Putting
The putter has been his achilles heel over the past 12 months, entering the week ranked 89th in the field for Strokes Gained (SG): Putting. Thomas has failed to gain more than one stroke putting since the American Express in late January, and has lost strokes to the field with the flat stick in eight of 14 appearances since that event.
Flashes of optimism have emerged recently in this area, but nobody could have expected the demonstration of putting prowess that Justin Thomas displayed at Royal Troon in the first round of the Open Championship.
By the time he entered the clubhouse, he ranked 2nd for total distance of putts made (103ft), ranked 3rd for SG: Putting and accumulated an impressive seven birdies. That's a stark contrast to what we've seen of late, and if he can keep that going he will have plugged a very big hole in his game.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
2. Driving Accuracy
Justin Thomas has always been a great ball striker, and he is no slouch off the tee. Something often has to give in that department, however, and for Thomas he can be slightly wayward with his accuracy.
Coming into the week at Royal Troon, Thomas ranked 123rd in the field for driving accuracy, and when you consider the danger that lurks in the form of treacherous rough and perilous bunkers, that doesn't make for an appealing combination.
Since the start of 2024, Thomas has only bettered the field average for driving accuracy in two events, which is perhaps one of the main reasons he has struggled to reach the heights we expect from a player of his calibre.
It appears that something has changed this week, as his first round performance was completely different to that drab picture. After the early morning wave, Justin Thomas ranked in the top-30 for driving accuracy, and he didn't necessarily sacrifice his length to achieve that, ranking 22nd for driving distance.
3. Piecing It All Together
Even throughout his run of indifferent form that led to the final Major of the season, Justin Thomas has always had a strong approach and wedge game. Prior to Open week, Thomas ranked 3rd for SG: Around The Green and 28th for SG: Approach, and he continued to demonstrate his strength in these areas on day one at Royal Troon.
After his first round, Thomas ranked 9th for SG: Approach and 13th for SG: Around The Green, and he managed to successfully hit 61 percent of greens-in-regulation.
Piecing it all together has been a problem for Justin Thomas over the past couple of years, and while it's still early in the tournament, this might be one of the most complete performances we have seen from him in a long while.
He entered the week at around 80/1 in the betting, and not particularly popular with punters, but his odds have already plummeted to become one of the market favourites. When he gets hot he can be very dangerous, and I am convinced Thomas has what it takes to win the Claret Jug this weekend.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
5 Handy Tips That Will Help New (And Established Players) Get The Most Out Of The Sport
It's not easy when you're new to golf, but here are 5 tips to make life easier, and a refresher for experienced players too!
By Emma Booth Published
-
The Subtle Gear Changes Tiger Woods Has Made Ahead Of The Open At Royal Troon
The three-time Claret Jug winner heads to the South Ayrshire course with a slightly new set up in his bag, as Woods looks to close out the men's Major season strongly
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Is The Open Winner Called Champion Golfer Of The Year?
Champion Golfer of The Year is a term you will hear a lot over the course of the next few days, but where exactly did it come from and why is it used?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Fascinating Scorecard Trend Could Reveal What It Takes To Win The Open Championship...
After looking back through the scorecards of previous Open Championship winners, I discovered an interesting trend that could highlight the route to victory
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Why Tiger Woods And Other Past Open Champions Shouldn't Be Allowed To Play Until They're 60
With plenty of exciting talent throughout the game of golf, why are we allowing spots to be taken by players who are unlikely to contend year after year...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Fast Are Open Championship Host Royal Troon's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Royal Troon is set-up to be tough, with treacherous rough and perilous bunkers, but just how fast will the greens be at the Open host venue?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Royal Troon Member Colin Montgomerie’s In-Depth Open Championship Hole-By-Hole Guide
Colin Montgomerie, a member at this year’s Open host venue, gives his take on how the pros will try to navigate the famous old links…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘It Blows My Mind That Rory McIlroy Is Second Favourite To Win The Open At Royal Troon’
Once again, Rory McIlroy is right up there when it comes to the betting favourites for The Open Championship at Troon. But should he really be?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘I’ve Dreamed Of Winning The Open Since I Was 5 Years Old’ – Tommy Fleetwood On Why He 'Absolutely' Has The Game To Win At Royal Troon
Tommy Fleetwood has his sights firmly set on lifting the Claret Jug. We speak exclusively to the Englishman about his Open Championship memories and his desire to break his Major duck at Royal Troon
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
What Makes A Golf Club Royal?
Have you ever wondered why some courses have the title and others don't? There are two ways that a golf club gets 'royal' inserted in its name...
By Roderick Easdale Published