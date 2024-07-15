From Playing For Free To A Moment In His Tractor - 5 Things Brian Harman Said After Handing Back The Claret Jug

Brian Harman returned the Claret Jug before the 2024 Open after being the Champion Golfer of The Year for 2023.

The diminutive American was a worthy winner at Royal Liverpool with a runaway five-shot win as his measured game and brilliant putting left his rivals trailing.

Now the champion is back in the UK aiming to become the first man since Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the trophy with successive wins. One of his first duties was to return the Claret Jug and speak to the press. Here are five points he made.

HARMAN REFLECTED ON OPEN WIN ON TRACTOR

Harman's life changed the moment he holed out as Open champion last year but he gradually came to terms with his victory and revealed it really sunk in when he was alone in his tractor on his farm back home in the US last winter.

He said: "It's wintertime, and I'm riding my four-wheeler. I just kind of like had a moment where it's just me. It's cold, and it was just like I was so happy that I was there. It's nice to be The Open champion and be in a place where no one's there, no one knows who you are, no one can get in touch with you. It's nice to be able to reflect on all that and always have pleasant memories to think about."

CHAMP AIMS TO REDISCOVER MIDAS PUTTING TOUCH

Harman was outrageously brilliant with his flat stick at Hoylake as he converted 45 of 45 putts from five feet and in and 14 of 15 putts from between five and 10 feet.

Now the lefty is looking to rediscover his best form on the greens.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He admitted: "The only thing I haven't done well this year is I haven't putted especially well. So I'm just kind of waiting for it all to line up correctly. You can work and work and work. You just never know when that work is going to pay off. You never know when the peak is coming. You never know when you're going to catch a little bit of momentum. So you just have to hope it's a big week."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HARMAN INSISTS WOULD PLAY THE OPEN FOR FREE

The winner of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon will receive $3.1million in prize money. It is the highest amount in The Open’s history after a $500,000 increase on 2023. But Harman insists the extra cash will make no difference to his motivation.

"I'm not sure everyone would, but I would," Harman replied when asked if he would play for free.

"I play golf for me. I play golf to see how good I can get at golf. I play golf because I enjoy torturing myself with things that are really hard to do. That's just me. Most times when I get done with a tournament, I couldn't tell you how much I made that week."

HARMAN UNFAZED BY ANY NEGATIVE REACTION

Harman experienced some flak from fans on Merseyside last summer as he marched to glory in a crushing procession. But the American believes that was an "anomaly" and is ready to excel again whatever the reaction of spectators.

He insisted: "It doesn't bother me. I'm ready to take whatever in my stride. I'm here to play the best golf that I possibly can. That's my main focus. I've always loved the fans over here. I find them the most knowledgeable fans of any that we play in front of. I kind of chalk last year up as more of an anomaly than anything else."

FAREWELL TOAST TO TROPHY

Harman handed the trophy back in fine condition after getting it cleaned but not before he toasted his brilliant win with some fine wine and whiskey. He admitted: "I drank some unusually expensive wine and some unusually exceptional bourbon out of it."