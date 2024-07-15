From Playing For Free To A Moment In His Tractor - 5 Things Brian Harman Said After Handing Back The Claret Jug
Brian Harman is in Troon preparing for his Open title defence after winning at Royal Liverpool last year
Brian Harman returned the Claret Jug before the 2024 Open after being the Champion Golfer of The Year for 2023.
The diminutive American was a worthy winner at Royal Liverpool with a runaway five-shot win as his measured game and brilliant putting left his rivals trailing.
Now the champion is back in the UK aiming to become the first man since Padraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the trophy with successive wins. One of his first duties was to return the Claret Jug and speak to the press. Here are five points he made.
HARMAN REFLECTED ON OPEN WIN ON TRACTOR
Harman's life changed the moment he holed out as Open champion last year but he gradually came to terms with his victory and revealed it really sunk in when he was alone in his tractor on his farm back home in the US last winter.
He said: "It's wintertime, and I'm riding my four-wheeler. I just kind of like had a moment where it's just me. It's cold, and it was just like I was so happy that I was there. It's nice to be The Open champion and be in a place where no one's there, no one knows who you are, no one can get in touch with you. It's nice to be able to reflect on all that and always have pleasant memories to think about."
CHAMP AIMS TO REDISCOVER MIDAS PUTTING TOUCH
Harman was outrageously brilliant with his flat stick at Hoylake as he converted 45 of 45 putts from five feet and in and 14 of 15 putts from between five and 10 feet.
Now the lefty is looking to rediscover his best form on the greens.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He admitted: "The only thing I haven't done well this year is I haven't putted especially well. So I'm just kind of waiting for it all to line up correctly. You can work and work and work. You just never know when that work is going to pay off. You never know when the peak is coming. You never know when you're going to catch a little bit of momentum. So you just have to hope it's a big week."
HARMAN INSISTS WOULD PLAY THE OPEN FOR FREE
The winner of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon will receive $3.1million in prize money. It is the highest amount in The Open’s history after a $500,000 increase on 2023. But Harman insists the extra cash will make no difference to his motivation.
"I'm not sure everyone would, but I would," Harman replied when asked if he would play for free.
"I play golf for me. I play golf to see how good I can get at golf. I play golf because I enjoy torturing myself with things that are really hard to do. That's just me. Most times when I get done with a tournament, I couldn't tell you how much I made that week."
HARMAN UNFAZED BY ANY NEGATIVE REACTION
Harman experienced some flak from fans on Merseyside last summer as he marched to glory in a crushing procession. But the American believes that was an "anomaly" and is ready to excel again whatever the reaction of spectators.
He insisted: "It doesn't bother me. I'm ready to take whatever in my stride. I'm here to play the best golf that I possibly can. That's my main focus. I've always loved the fans over here. I find them the most knowledgeable fans of any that we play in front of. I kind of chalk last year up as more of an anomaly than anything else."
FAREWELL TOAST TO TROPHY
Harman handed the trophy back in fine condition after getting it cleaned but not before he toasted his brilliant win with some fine wine and whiskey. He admitted: "I drank some unusually expensive wine and some unusually exceptional bourbon out of it."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a long-time member. James’ golfing highlights include previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out there. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society but his favourite round is playing the game with his young children. James is currently playing: Driver: Ping G400 3 wood: Ping i20 Hybrid: Ping i20 Irons: Ping i500 4-SW Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56 Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Why The Open Have Got It Right In Limiting Prize Money
After Martin Slumbers voiced his concern about the focus on money in golf, we look at why the R&A are right to limit The Open prize fund this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Open Championship
With a record prize pool on offer at the 152nd Open Championship, the winning caddie is in for a pretty payday at Royal Troon
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Why The Open Have Got It Right In Limiting Prize Money
After Martin Slumbers voiced his concern about the focus on money in golf, we look at why the R&A are right to limit The Open prize fund this year
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Much The Winning Caddie Makes At The Open Championship
With a record prize pool on offer at the 152nd Open Championship, the winning caddie is in for a pretty payday at Royal Troon
By Conor Keenan Published
-
The 44 Golfers Who Made It To Troon Via The Open Qualifying Series
44 players booked their spots at Royal Troon via The Open Qualifying Series, but who were they?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
‘Man That Was Brutal’ - Xander Schauffele Recalls Open Near-Miss At 'Carnasty'
PGA Championship winner Schauffele reflects on coming tied second at The Open in 2018 at Carnoustie
By James Nursey Published
-
Tiger Woods Takes An Early Look At Royal Troon Ahead Of Open Bid
Tiger Woods has arrived at Royal Troon and already played two practice rounds ahead of this week's Open Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Driving Range At The Open This Week Is Housed On One Of Scotland’s Most Underrated Links Courses
Those in the know will tell you that there two very good 18-hole courses here - and that it's not all about the Old
By Michael Weston Published
-
Open Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
A record prize of the winner of the 152nd Open Championship is on offer this week at Royal Troon
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Hoping To Be At The Open This Week? General Tickets Might Be Sold Out But Hospitality Spots Are Still Available
Demand is high for tickets at Royal Troon, and here are tips of how to get them
By Conor Keenan Published