'I Admit I Was Skeptical, But I'm Now Hooked On FlingGolf' – What Is The New Take On Golf That's Growing In Popularity Worldwide?
Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins competed in a FlingGolf event. Here's her thoughts on the hype surrounding the newest sport to hit the fairways
I’m not usually one to be tempted into doing something on a pretty big stage, especially if it's something that I’m not confident at. Yet there I was standing on the first tee at Iford Golf Centre, Union Jack FlingStick in my hand, about to tee off against the two top-ranked women in the world for the inaugural Britain’s Cup, a Ryder Cup style event - UK vs USA.
What is FlingGolf I hear you cry? For starters it’s not golf. It’s a whole different ball game using a golf ball and utilising a golf course.
FlingGolf was born in the USA when as a kid in the 80s, founder Alex van Alen and his brothers would use their lacrosse sticks and golf balls in their backyard, bouncing balls off trees and into targets to get a low score and attempt to beat each other.
In 2012 van Alen built prototypes of a stick that would fling the ball 200 yards to play alongside golfers on the course. The FlingStick design skyrocketed to the New Swarm design today, being used at over 1800 courses today.
The FlingGolf team knew that if the sport was to be successful, there needed to be a formal competitive structure, somewhere the top players could showcase their talents to the world.
A handful of small events and the first Longest FlingShot Championship took place in 2019, but then Covid hit. In early 2020, completely out of the blue, the sport was showcased on National TV (ABC) on the hit show Shark Tank and suddenly their player base went wild in pockets all over the USA. The World League FlingGolf which officially launched in 2014 now sees a full Tour schedule with divisions and rankings.
Despite FlingGolf’s growth in the US, there is still resistance from the golfing world. FlingGolfers suffer grief from golfers as snowboarders did from skiers, and we will have the same challenges in the UK. The British mentality is one that hates change and anything that challenges tradition.
US Captain and World No.1 Austin Eberole says, “I would say that the golfers who aren't accepting of FlingGolf are either not fans of innovation or hate that there's a slightly more fun way to play on a course. There's also a few who believe that FlingGolf takes the fun out of golf as it's viewed as an easier game. Truth is though, they're two completely different games that can be played side by side.”
In the UK, FlingGolf’s reception has been mixed. I admit that I was skeptical, but once I got my head round the fact that it’s not golf, I’m now hooked. Players only need one bit of kit - the FlingStick and a golf ball or two. It’s quick to start and fun to master. Plus you can play it alongside regular golfers.
You tee off on any golf course from the usual tee boxes, but this is all off scratch. There are no handicaps in this sport except fitness levels - even then you choose the tees you go from and play within yourself.
A full shot is an all out javelin/Lacrosse style fling with the stick. I based my entire, “Yes I’ll play in a big tournament, even though I have never flung a ball before” on my ability to throw a ball from a flinger for the dog. Wow I was wrong.
Once near the green it becomes more precise. You can use the sidecar (underarm scoop), or you can pop it in the air to create height and get the ball stopping sooner. There is no spin in FlingGolf. You have to visualise the roll and read the putting surface exactly as in golf. Once close enough to the hole you apply the ‘Slug’ into the cavity of the FlingStick to give the head weight and you putt using the stick like a broom handle putter.
Play is speedier than traditional golf because if the ball lands in the rough, you find it, mark the spot, and fling it, so the lie doesn’t matter. This also opens up FlingGolf in the winter as conditions aren’t as important between tee to green.
If you hit a par-3 green in 1 shot, it’s called a “Reggie”. If you then convert this into a par you get a Reggie Par which docks a shot off that hole.
So, that’s the sport. It’s not golf, but similarities are evident. It will never replace golf, but it’s a great option for someone who has never played. There’s zero damage to the course, only one bit of kit is needed and very few balls are lost.
If I asked my new-to-golf girlfriends to play golf with me, I would have to coach them through every shot, but with this format, they could fling, while I play golf. By watching me, they may be tempted to give golf a go, so it’s an in-route to golf via the spectacular playground that is the golf course. FlingGolfers gain all the mental health benefits that come with golf, the headspace, the outdoors, and as I discovered when competing in the Britain’s Cup, the joy of good shots when challenging yourself, as well as forming new friendships/family.
As a PGA pro, what did I gain from the experience? Aside from sheer terror, aching forearms and various tweaks of muscles I didn’t know I had, once I followed my own advice as a coach and decided to just go and enjoy it I had the best time. My match play experience as a golfer, plus my short game feel, meant that I saw myself improve on every round. I had my game face on by the second day.
I love golf, but I will never get that same sheer excitement of a new experience within this sport again. The feeling I’ve had over the last few weeks is what my newest pupils experience when they first succeed in driving it further. That thirst to come back for more and continuously improve. I now have those feelings thanks to FlingGolf. Team USA won the cup, but I can’t wait to see where I am this time next year. I want to get fitter, I want to get over 120 yards. The pro women fling around 150 yards and the guys over 220 yards. It’s amazing to watch.
The difference in the strength of men and women is stark and it was both humbling and humiliating not to be able to send it as far as I can a golf ball. There were moments when I longed to get my driver out and crunch it down the fairway. Yet these moments also made me think, “For now this is what you’ve been handed. No distance but get me near a green and I can win. Or at least not disgrace myself.”
It’s been a long time since I carded doubles on holes consecutively, I just couldn’t get to the greens, but it improved every round. Bogeys and a par thrown in here and there. I’m experiencing FlingGolf for beginners and it’s helping me to really appreciate and relate to my frustrated pupils.
Like golf, FlingGolf is a great leveller. It is you and the course. It’s a sport, it’s not life or death. It’s a sport for all, a few holes for fun round the par-3 course. My kids are hooked and asking to fling. They can come out with me while I play golf, and maybe they’ll ask if they can hit the odd drive as well as Flinging.
So, FlingGolf has given me joy and motivation to hit the gym. I was absolutely flying high on giddiness when I got my first Reggie par! It has also improved my golf. I hit one of my longest drives ever during a playing lesson, thanks to my “Happy Gilmore” style weight transfer action. All these years and to fix my impact position, I just needed to fling! Who knew?
Thanks @flinggolfuk for tempting me into this incredible sport. There’s a huge driving force in European Champ Paul Barran and he’s on a mission to get as many people Flinging as he can. He doesn’t need to ask me twice. If you’re captivated enough to give Fling a go or take a pal to try it, contact Paul@conceptgolf.co.uk
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth Golf Club she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
