Women In Golf & Business Launches New Website

‘Women in Golf & Business’, a platform designed to help introduce golf and all its benefits, whether they be professionally, socially or personally, to businesswomen and executives, has recently unveiled a new website, www.wigb.co.uk.

Founded in 2021 by Nicky Lawrenson PGA Fellow Professional, WIGB aims to provide businesswomen with the opportunity to embrace all the benefits and tools that golf offers through the many platforms it provides, including professional networking events, corporate business days at exclusive venues around the UK, coaching programmes, personal tuition, online forums, Q&A webinars, newsletters, an interactive website, social media, and golf membership incentives.

“I am extremely excited about our new platform and website,” said founder Lawrenson, ‘I am hugely passionate about supporting and encouraging women to embrace the benefits and opportunities the game brings both from a professional and wellbeing perspective whilst also expanding inclusivity within the game.”

The site gives a user-friendly experience and is easy to navigate.

It is designed with the women in business in mind and features unique membership packages, latest news, access to networking events, partners and affiliate links, access to unique corporate day events & packages, a video coaching hub and forum, links to all social media platforms, competitions, and giveaway opportunities.

Right now you can register to the free access subscription which offers regular newsletters with updates & tips, access to the interactive forum, access to a monthly webinar and the opportunity to enter regular competition prize draws.

Additionally there will be a Premier membership opportunity launching soon too which will include professional coaching and support amongst other things.

