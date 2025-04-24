I'm A New Dad (Of Twins)... Here Are My 4 Top Tips For Balancing Fatherhood And Golf

There are actually lots of similarities between being a new dad and an amateur golfer. Each demands plenty of your time and attention, they both require an abundance of patience and at times either can be quite expensive.

While often significant, the pressure you feel on the golf course is nothing in comparison to the responsibility of being a father, so being the best version of yourself at home and on the golf course relies on a finely drawn balance.

Being a new dad has made me happier than I could ever have imagined, but although spending time with my newly expanded family is my favourite way to spend a day... I am not ready to completely turn my back on golf.

One day, I'd love to get my twin boys invested in the sport that I love - sharing all the great golf tips I have learned along the way as they start their own journey in the game.

So, in the interest of maintaining a positive relationship with golf and to ensure I don't completely forget how to swing a golf club in the perfect chaos of parenthood, I wanted to share my experience as well as four simple tips to balance playing golf with fatherhood...

4 Tips For New Dads To Balance Playing Golf With Fatherhood

While I feel as though I am finding a nice balance between being a dad and being a golfer, I'd love to hear what works for you too.

Drop me a comment at the bottom of this article and share your best tip for creating a positive equilibrium - you never know, you might even help someone else in the process...

1. Be Honest And Communicate

Let's get one thing straight to start off with... being in love with golf doesn't mean that you don't love your family.

If I was given an ultimatum between one or the other, it's an absolute no brainer - family comes first. But, fortunately, I have a very supportive wife who encourages me to find a balance between enjoying my hobbies and embracing fatherhood.

Being honest about what the sport means to you is a great place to start.

Communicate openly about when you would like to play golf, how often you intend to get out on the course and how long you might be out for - barring any slow play issues, of course!

That small step allows you and your family to proactively plan around your tee time or 60-minute practice sessions, ensuring you can create the right blend of family time based on your individual circumstances.

No good can come from 'I am nipping out for an hour to hit some balls' and then turning up seven hours later after 18-holes and a couple of pints in the bar.

Communication is key, as is setting a positive example for the newest members of your clan, so be honest and plan ahead.

2. Utilise Practice At Home

Take your practice mobile, utilising the moments when the children are asleep to work on your game (Image credit: Barry Plummer)

Some of the best training aids on the market now mean that you can take your practice mobile and stay sharp from the comfort of your own home.

Getting in a few reps while the kids are asleep is a great way to ensure you are present when they need you, but still making progress ready for your next round.

When I get a spare five minutes, I love to roll out my putting mat. This takes minutes to set up, and you can even watch the children while doing it - offering an opportunity for a well deserved break for your partner.

Whether you want to increase your swing speed in the garden, play nine virtual holes in the front room or practice your 8-foot putts on the landing, you can squeeze plenty in to a short period of time.

Without the travel time to and from the golf club, you can also reduce the impact these practice sessions have on your family timetable - leaving more time for activities when the little ones wake up.

3. Use A Little Common Sense

If I want to play golf at the weekend, booking the right tee time can make everyone's life a little easier.

I feel it would be selfish to disregard the impact that my golf booking has on those around me, so I try to avoid clashing with key times in the day.

Walking out the door at 7am, when the babies are screaming for their next feed and my wife has barely had chance to organise clothes, bottles and the mountain of baby washing would be very unfair.

I know that the morning can be busy, as can later in the evening, so I try to get out in the early afternoon. That works for us, but for you there may be a better alternative.

I also try to avoid heading out straight after work, despite the improving summer conditions. Doing a nine hour work day followed by four hours on the course puts a lot of pressure on the other parent, so I find that picking and choosing the right time to play can help.

4. Make The Most Of Every Round

Get a little perspective - a bad round of golf is not the end of the world, so try to enjoy every minute (Image credit: Barry Plummer)

Leaving the kids can be difficult, especially at the start. I'll be honest, I still miss the twins every time I go out to play golf, but I also really look forward to getting back to see them after.

Being a father has given me a great sense of perspective when playing golf, and I would encourage any new dads to take time to reflect on their own outlook.

Suddenly, a missed three footer isn't the end of the world, as having to find time to get out on the golf course has forced me to remember that I play because I enjoy it.

Whether I play well or I play poorly, my mood is now relatively similar as I walk off the 18th green. My family don't care how well I played, they are pleased to see me when I return home regardless, so why should I let it bother me either way?

As a result, I am inadvertently playing better golf - perhaps due to the lack of pressure that I previously applied to myself. My new goal is to enjoy a few hours with my friends, score as best I can and look forward to the next time.

Key Takeaways: Balancing Playing Golf With Fatherhood