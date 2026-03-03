Would You Prefer A Hole-In-One Or An Albatross? Have Your Say!

Many amateurs go through their entire golf-playing life without recording a hole-in-one and those who have would probably argue there's no better feeling on the golf course.

That said, an ace is technically 'just' an eagle, whereas an albatross, or double eagle, is three-under-par – a hole-in-one on a par 4 or recording a two on a par 5.

If you've been lucky enough to experience either, you'll know the sheer elation that accompanies these most rare of golfing feats.

But if you haven't had either and you had to pick which one you'd prefer, which side would you come down on? Let us know in the comments box below this article.

Below, two of our writers debate the respective merits of both...

Fergus Bisset Contributing Editor at Golf Monthly Fergus Bisset is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the north-east of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history.

Albatross – Says Fergus Bisset

Over the 20 years I’ve been working at Golf Monthly, we’ve received numerous emails from people recounting their ‘amazing’ hole-in-one stories. People who have scored an ace during their first round after a 15-year hiatus; or who have had two holes-in-one in a week; or who have carded holes-in-one on the same hole on the same day in consecutive years.

My father had a hole-in-one at our home club, then his playing partner followed him in on the next shot. The old boy has had 18 aces at the last count. I’ve had seven. The point is, a hole-in-one is a common occurrence. Okay, some unlucky sorts can play their entire lives and miss out, but most will get at least one.

Most golfers will certainly not achieve an albatross, and Golf Monthly seldom receives news of amateurs who have. This rarest of golfing birds is an extremely unusual sight. It requires two strong, accurate strikes or a mighty blow on a par 4.

The chances are miniscule so, if you do manage one, it will be the talk of the club – not simply another bottle of Famous Grouse behind the bar. No, the chatter will be, “Did you hear they had an albatross on the 10th?” … “Amazing!”

The Famous Grouse is another good reason to prefer an albatross. If you are ‘lucky’ enough to bag a hole-in-one, you’re expected to get the drinks in. How unfair is that? No such problem with the mighty albatross. With it, you simply receive hearty pats on the back and weeks or months of kudos.

And finally, at a basic competitive golfing level, I’d obviously rather complete a hole in three-under-par than two-under-par. The albatross wins for me.

Jeremy Ellwood Contributing Editor at Golf Monthly Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002, when he started out as equipment editor. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf and a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings. He has played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries.

Hole-In-One – Says Jeremy Ellwood

Do you know of any golf club that has an albatross honours board, or any insurance company that offers cover against excessive albatross bar bills? Probably not, and that’s because, extraordinary achievement though the albatross is, the hole-in-one is where it’s all at in terms of golfing kudos.

I’ve managed just one in 40+ years – a mere wedge on a short par 3 on club championship day at a club where I used to work. That was 30 years ago and, despite drawing a blank ever since, I still occasionally find myself standing on a par-3 tee somewhere thinking, “This would be a great place to get number two.”

I remember everything about that wedge, too – crisply struck before pitching bang on line and rolling in like a well-judged putt, followed by a perhaps slightly less well-judged celebration that saw me sprint along the top of a nearby bank, arms outstretched aeroplane-style with the weapon of glory still in hand.

I happily bought drinks all round (thankfully, it was a relatively small field!) and naively expected the hole-in-one floodgates to open.

They never have, and yes, I’ve come close to an albatross two or three times. But although the albatross is rarer, it’s only really within the grasp of good players capable of propelling the ball decent distances on par 5s or drivable (for them) par 4s, whereas anyone could have a hole-in-one on at least one hole somewhere.

Of course, you can have your cake and eat it by holing in one on a short par 4, but a second hole-in-one would sit higher on my wish list than a maiden albatross.