My Disgusting Chipping Technique Was Getting Me Down... But This Fun Practice Game Got Me Back On Track

Being consistent and creative around the greens is just one aspect that separates the best from the rest in this game.

Top players can pull out a full repertoire of superb short game shots, like the one hop and stop chip, but many of us would be happy with putting the ball somewhere near the flag and not duffing or knifing our way to a big score.

If you are struggling with some of the most common amateur mistakes around the green, things aren't going to be much fun on the course... but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the process of getting better.

I recently spoke to Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins about my chipping woes, and rather than baffling with me with a barrage of technical jargon, she offered some simple advice and a fun, competitive game that I did not want to stop playing.

In this article, Katie shares the expert advice that she gave me - explaining how you can use an engaging games to sharpen up your short game and perfect your chipping technique...

Fun Chipping Practice Games And Challenges For Golfers

Katie Dawkins Advanced PGA Professional & Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective.

Fundamentals First

If your chipping technique is poor, there’s not much to be gained from heading straight into practice games - even if they are fun. First, you need to go back to basic and re-teach yourself how to chip in golf.

We really have to get rid of that scoopy/wristy action as it leads to a lot of fat and thin strikes.

Around the green, set up ‘small’, with the ball position in the centre of your stance (too far back is a common fault) and your weight favouring your lead side. Grip down a bit, too, for extra feel and control.

Chipping practice games can be fun, but you need to nail the fundamentals first (Image credit: Olly Curtis)

Note the lower case ‘y’ formed between my club and arms in the image below. You can see the ‘v’ between my arms and shoulders, which becomes a ‘y’ with the shaft of the club.

As I take the club back, I use my chest to turn, and I maintain that same ‘y’ back and through.

If you can do this, you’re going to improve your strike. Try practising this technique without a ball, making sure that you give the turf a slight bruise on the way through.

The 'y' shape is all important, so check this regularly when practicing your chipping (Image credit: Olly Curtis)

Make Chipping Practice Fun

Now we’re ready for a game. It’s time to hammer your landing spots.

You can do this in the garden using whatever items you can find in your garage, or with some tees and a towel on the chipping green.

Start off trying to land the ball short (the target closest to you), then work towards landing targets further away. When you reach your furthest chipping target, work back the other way.

Be creative and change the order. Maybe try hitting every other landing zone. This will test your distance control and really improve your touch and feel.

You can use anything to set this drill up, so head out for 10 minutes in the back garden and take on this chip shot challenge (Image credit: Olly Curtis)

Bonus Challenge: Leapfrog Drill

The aim is simple... how many balls can you land between you and a pin that is 15 yards away?

Each ball must finish further away than the last one, but not past the pin. This works as an excellent pre-round chipping drill.