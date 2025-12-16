My Disgusting Chipping Technique Was Getting Me Down... But This Fun Practice Game Got Me Back On Track
Being creative with your short game is a great feeling, but duffing and thinning your way to a big score isn't. It turns out a fun practice game was the answer!
Katie Dawkins, Michael Weston
Being consistent and creative around the greens is just one aspect that separates the best from the rest in this game.
Top players can pull out a full repertoire of superb short game shots, like the one hop and stop chip, but many of us would be happy with putting the ball somewhere near the flag and not duffing or knifing our way to a big score.
If you are struggling with some of the most common amateur mistakes around the green, things aren't going to be much fun on the course... but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the process of getting better.
I recently spoke to Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins about my chipping woes, and rather than baffling with me with a barrage of technical jargon, she offered some simple advice and a fun, competitive game that I did not want to stop playing.
In this article, Katie shares the expert advice that she gave me - explaining how you can use an engaging games to sharpen up your short game and perfect your chipping technique...
Fun Chipping Practice Games And Challenges For Golfers
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective.
Fundamentals First
If your chipping technique is poor, there’s not much to be gained from heading straight into practice games - even if they are fun. First, you need to go back to basic and re-teach yourself how to chip in golf.
We really have to get rid of that scoopy/wristy action as it leads to a lot of fat and thin strikes.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Around the green, set up ‘small’, with the ball position in the centre of your stance (too far back is a common fault) and your weight favouring your lead side. Grip down a bit, too, for extra feel and control.
Note the lower case ‘y’ formed between my club and arms in the image below. You can see the ‘v’ between my arms and shoulders, which becomes a ‘y’ with the shaft of the club.
As I take the club back, I use my chest to turn, and I maintain that same ‘y’ back and through.
If you can do this, you’re going to improve your strike. Try practising this technique without a ball, making sure that you give the turf a slight bruise on the way through.
Make Chipping Practice Fun
Now we’re ready for a game. It’s time to hammer your landing spots.
You can do this in the garden using whatever items you can find in your garage, or with some tees and a towel on the chipping green.
Start off trying to land the ball short (the target closest to you), then work towards landing targets further away. When you reach your furthest chipping target, work back the other way.
Be creative and change the order. Maybe try hitting every other landing zone. This will test your distance control and really improve your touch and feel.
Bonus Challenge: Leapfrog Drill
The aim is simple... how many balls can you land between you and a pin that is 15 yards away?
Each ball must finish further away than the last one, but not past the pin. This works as an excellent pre-round chipping drill.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Michael WestonContributing editor
- Katie DawkinsAdvanced PGA Professional and freelance contributor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.