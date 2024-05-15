I Was Sent Rory McIlroy's Limited Edition PGA Championship Golf Shoes...And I Never Want To Take Them Off!
From the moment I opened the box, I instantly fell in love with Nike's Kentucky-inspired PGA Championship golf shoes...
Being one of the newer members of the Golf Monthly team, I was excited to learn that I would be receiving my first pair of golf shoes to test out. My intrigue and excitement peaked when I heard that the product in transit to my address was in fact Nike's Limited Edition PGA Championship Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes - due to be worn at this week's PGA Championship by none other than Rory McIlroy himself.
When I opened the box, it was love at first sight - it's quite the change in look from the original colorways. The barrel-aged bourbon browns and smoked streaks of razor-sharp oranges provide a playful nod to Kentucky, where the PGA Championship host-venue Valhalla Golf Club is situated.
The wood grain graphic on the Swoosh logo and the tree trunk-inspired outsole ooze class, giving a strong sense of sophistication and style. Immediately after putting them on, I felt an aura of confidence emerge... and I didn't want to take them off! They're quite unlike any other shoe I've worn.
The technology packed into this shoe certainly helped my golf game as the Tour Flex Pro from Softspikes, in three key forefoot spike locations, and Silver Tornado spikes in the lateral and heel offered exceptional traction. The grip was fantastic, and I felt in full control during my swing – even as I tried to step on an ill-advised 4-hybrid when out of position.
Cushiony foam under the heel delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, while the full-grain leather adds to the shoes gravitas, amplifying the theme of grandeur. As I walked the fairways and greens, I felt as though I had a spring in my step due to the perfect cocktail of comfort, stability and pride in what I was wearing. Interestingly, this also had a positive impact on my golf game, demonstrating the power that a little confidence can bring to your performance.
There have been also been a number of subtle feature introductions that improve the wearer's experience, without detracting from the overall look. Nike have added an internal strap inside the shoe, which is different from the mesh-like interior of the Tour 2, for example. While some golf shoes need to be worn a few times before you reach that peak comfort level, that was certainly not the case here. The stitched Zoom Air unit delivers exceptional feel, while the foam heel delivers a gliding sensation which makes walking the course a breeze.
The Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG Golf Shoes are, in my opinion, the perfect combination of traditional, well-performing golf shoes and modern, stylish flair. Having owned plenty of golf shoes that fall into one of the two camps, this is the first pair that really bridges that divide.
With this being the first pair of limited edition golf shoes I have ever owned, the challenge will be living up to the lofty new standard set by this incredible pair of kicks.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
