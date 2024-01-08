'I Think We Would Be World No.1' - Alex Fitzpatrick Explains Why Him And Brother Matt Would Be Formidable If They Combined Their Games

Alex Fitzpatrick's 2023 season was something else. A year ago, the Hallamshire golfer was setting out on the Challenge Tour, a circuit he had never played before, having turned pro just six months previously. Now he has played his way off the second tier in Europe and, thanks to some similarly brilliant play on the DP World Tour, he has a ranking category that will get him into all the big events.

Fitzpatrick first came into most of our consciences when, as a 14-year-old, he was on his brother Matt's bag when they won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013. He twice played in the Walker Cup and reached as high as fourth in the world as an amateur. Like his older brother, he's as normal and unassuming as anyone in the game, and conversation flows easily.

One particularly interesting topic is what a composite Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick golfer would look like.

"As one person, I think we would be the World No.1!" he says. "When I want to, I have a lot of length with the driver, while he is arrow straight, so we would take his driving. I would say we'd have my irons and my chipping and then we would take his putting. That would be the physical side of it.

"Obviously he is incredible down the stretch and he gets it done when he is in contention, so you would take his mental side. And I would say my competitive side of things where I’m so eager and I’m so willing to win. Together, we would be a pretty good golfer. Matt hit scratch at 13 and I was about 13 or 14."

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick played together at last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to argue with any of the above. Matt ranked 11th on the PGA Tour last year in Strokes Gained: Putting and his total driving skills were in evidence at the 2022 US Open, where he completed a thrilling victory. There are fewer stats available for Alex's fledgling career, but he's currently 17th on the DP World Tour for Strokes Gained: Around The Green and he was 12th on the Challenge Tour last season for Greens in Regulation.

Matt is also renowned for his stat tracking and analysis, so is that something Alex also spends time on?

"People don’t really know it because my brother is famous for it, but I do the same thing. I have been writing down my stats since I was probably 16 or 17 as well. The difference is that I have done mine in a few different systems, whereas he has always included his practice shots, which is something I don’t do," he says.

"I just record my on-course data. I still have all my yardage books that have my stats so there's a lot of data going on. I actually do enjoy looking at my stats and seeing where I can improve. A lot of guys say, ‘Oh my irons need to get better’, when actually it’s just your driving that needs to get better and you aren’t giving yourself many chances.

"Good stats can tell you where you missed your left-to-right putts the majority of the time, or where is your worst distance you are putting from. It is important to use that if you want to be successful, in my opinion."

Alex has all the tools to be successful. Look for him to take the next step in 2024.