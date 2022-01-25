Hallamshire Golf Club Course Review
The wonderfully varied and scenic design at Hallamshire Golf Club owes much to two of golf’s greatest architects, Harry Colt and Herbert Fowler
Hallamshire Golf Club Course Review
GF Round: £59-£65wd, £75we
Par 71, 6,361 yards
Slope 127
GM Verdict A very distinctive and memorable Harry Colt design
Favourite Hole The par-3 17th, Quarry, played alongside the rocks and over a nest of bunkers
While the golf club dates back to 1897, the original provenance of its delightful course on the western outskirts of Sheffield has disappeared in the mists of time. What we do know, is that the firm of Colt, Alison and Morrison were engaged in 1937 to completely revise and remodel the layout. Its links-like out-and-back configuration is packed with variety and interesting and memorable holes.
With the exception of the opening par 5 at the 5th, the front nine works its way generally westward and into the prevailing breeze. Three particularly strong par 4s at the 1st, 3rd and 4th lead to something of a make-or-break start.
Appropriately named Return, the 5th plays in the opposite direction and raises hopes of getting one back on the card, before the excellent short 6th, which many consider to be the course’s signature hole. This is played over a chasm and there are bunkers left and short, and out-of-bounds bordering the right.
Each hole presents a fresh and different challenge, and two more distinctive par 4s and the second par 3 take you to the turn and the halfway house.
Hopefully the wind will be your friend on the back nine which is just as well as it is longer and features back-to-back par 5s at the 14th and 15th.
The other candidate for signature hole is the tiny par-3 17th, Quarry, played alongside the rocks and over a nest of bunkers. The course finishes with a relatively short par 5 and the hopes of a birdie to take into the welcoming clubhouse.
The endlessly engaging design at Hallamshire Golf Club is one of the best golf courses in Yorkshire and should be on the must-play list of all golfers visiting the area. Matt Fitzpatrick honed his exceptional skills here, and there are superb long-distance views over the Peak District. There is also more than enough variety and interest to keep all golfers fully engaged from start to finish no matter how well or not so well they are playing.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for over 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played well over 1,100 courses in almost 50 countries. Since travel restarted in May 2021, he has played around 80 different courses, more than 40 for the first time. This includes 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of his main roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but 10. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com
-
-
Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips 2022
Another huge week on the DP World Tour as Emirates GC returns to our screens...
By Jeremy Chapman • Published
-
Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review
The feast of golf at Reddish Vale Golf Club is just five miles from Manchester city centre and enormous fun
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Reddish Vale Golf Club Course Review
The feast of golf at Reddish Vale Golf Club is just five miles from Manchester city centre and enormous fun
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Bath Golf Club Course Review
Enjoying a peaceful hilltop location, Bath Golf Club pleases greatly with its pastoral, Harry Colt design
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Pine Ridge Golf Club Course Review
In a county packed with big names, Pine Ridge Golf Club offers an accessible and very attractive alternative
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Scarcroft Golf Club Course Review
In an area of extremely strong golf, Scarcroft Golf Club can rightly be very proud of its fine course
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Sutton Coldfield Golf Club Course Review
Alister MacKenzie designed many excellent but less well-known layouts including the delightful heathland course at Sutton Coldfield Golf Club
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Temple Golf Club Course Review
Enjoying a beautiful and undulating Thames Valley setting, Temple Golf Club has something for every golfer
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Edgbaston Golf Club Course Review
Harry Colt is arguably the greatest designer of all time and his strength-in-depth legacy includes the lovely course at Edgbaston Golf Club
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Thurlestone Golf Club Course Review
Thurlestone Golf Club on the South Devon coast is British clifftop golf at its finest, with a great stretch of holes along the cliff edge
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published