The 18th edition of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain from 22-24 September is the most anticipated women’s team event in the golfing calendar, but what is required from each player to take Europe or USA to victory?

What Is The Solheim Cup Format?

There are 12 players in each team representing Europe and the USA.

The match is played over three days and there are 28 points at stake. One point is awarded to the team that wins the match and in the event of a tie, both teams score half a point.

On day one and two, 8 of the 12 players will be selected by their respective captains, Suzann Pettersen (Europe) and Stacy Lewis (USA), to play a morning session of four foursomes matches and an afternoon session of four fourball matches.

Foursomes is an alternate shot format where teams in pairs take turns on each hole. Players on each team will take turns to tee off, so one will tee off from the even-numbered holes and the other from the odd-numbered holes. Once the player hits the tee shot, the other will play the next shot from where the ball finishes and so on. This continues until the ball is holed out. Whichever pair takes the fewest shots wins the hole.

In fourballs, both players from each team play their own ball, so there are four balls in play on every hole. The best score from each team counts in the match, with the lowest score resulting in a win.

The European team will need 14 points out of a possible 28 to retain the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

On day three, all 12 players from each team play a singles match and compete against an opponent drawn at random based on the order each captain puts their team out.

After all matches are complete, the team with more points wins or retains the Cup. Defending champion Europe must win 14 of the 28 points to retain the Cup. For an outright win by either team, the magic number is 14.5 points.

You can watch the action on TV or follow the Golf Monthly live blog

Sky Sports TV Schedule

Friday September 22 - 0630-1830

Saturday September 23 - 0630-1830

Sunday September 24 - 0900-1800