How To Make Your Golf Shoes Last Longer
Here are some top tips on how to get the most out of your latest pair of golf shoes
It's no secret that the best golf shoes are costing more than ever before. With a decent pair easily costing over $100, getting the most out of their lifespan if more important than ever. You want to get your monies worth from your new shoes, right? Looking after them with a good maintenance routine is an easy and effective way to make sure you can enjoy your golf shoes for longer.
So, whether you've just invested in a brand new shiny pair or are looking to resurrect an old pair that isn't looking at its best, we're going to take a look at some simple and cost effective ways you can make your golf shoes last longer.
Clean them regularly
This might be a bit obvious to some, but cleaning your golf shoes after every round will help prolong the lifespan and keep them looking fresh. We have a full step-by-step guide on how to clean your golf shoes, but I'll outline the basics here. Wash them (we love the Boot Buddy as a great tool for this), use leather softener (if you have leather shoes), use a shoe cream or shoe whitener if you have white shoes and finally seal the shoe with a protective spray. While this sort of routine will only need to be used after every three or four uses, make sure to wipe your shoes down with a damp cloth after every use.
Another great tip to keep shoes looking great is to simply change the laces once they get grubby or worn. This is a really cost effective way of keeping shoes looking like new.
Use Shoe Trees
Shoe trees are an underused tool when it comes to keeping golf shoes in their best condition. Over time, the leather wants to curl up but a shoe tree will ensure they remain stretched out, preventing cracks and keeping them in shape. The shoe especially wants to curl up when damp during the winter months. A shoe tree should help your shoes last 2-3 times longer than without.
Storage
Where do you keep your golf shoes when you're not playing? While it is tempting (and easy) to just keep them in the trunk of your car, this can actually damage your shoes in the long run. Long exposure to hot temperatures can be damaging to the material and warp them over time. Try to keep them in a bag or a box in a place that has a stable temperature.
Rotation, Rotation, Rotation
While this may seem counter intuitive at first to buy two pairs of shoes instead of one, being able to rotate which pairs you wear at certain times of the year can help keep them looking fresher for longer.
The best way to split the usage of shoes is to follow the seasons. Grab yourself a spikeless pair for the summer and a spiked (preferably black) pair for the winter. Not only will it take you much longer to wear these pairs of shoes into the ground, but they will be much more suited to the different conditions too. A brighter, whiter pair for the summer won't get as dirty in the drier conditions, while a black spiked pair will be ideal for the winter when the ground gets muddier. A top tip for buying is to buy a 'summer' shoe at the start of winter and vice versa as you'll often find these types of shoes on sale as retailers clear out for the new season.
Swap out spikes
If you want to keep a pair of spiked golf shoes in good condition, switch out the spikes before they start break and wear away. In my experience, spikes should last at least 18 months and most are still in good condition after two years - but they will start to fade and break eventually. Most spiked shoes have replaceable spikes and all you need is a wrench to twist. Not only will they look better free from dirt and other detritus that can get stuck in there, but the shoe will perform better with even more grip.
